CHEYENNE — Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 outscored the Gillette Roughriders 15-3 and picked up two wins in a conference doubleheader Tuesday in Gillette.
The Sixers beat the Riders 5-1 in the first contest and 10-2 in the nightcap.
Colter McAnelly was 2 for 6 on the day with three RBI and two runs. The sophomore also pitched five innings in the second contest, allowing one earned run on four hits while fanning nine batters. Zack Costopoulos was 5 for 8 with four RBI. Three of those runs came on his 10th home run of the season on a three-run shot in the top of the second frame of game two.
Dom Lopez was 4 for 8 and scored three runs and Kaden Anderson drove home two in game one. Travis Onisto pitched 5-2/3 innings in the first game, allowing one earned run on two hits and striking out seven to get the win.
Cheyenne (62-17-1) hosts the Greeley GoJo’s for its final regular season contest of the season and Senior Night at 6 p.m. today at Powers Field.
CHEYENNE 5, GILLETTE 1
Cheyenne……..201 020 0 — 5 7 1
Gillette…………000 100 0 — 1 3 5
Cheyenne pitching: Onisto, Rodriguez (6) and Anderson. Gillette pitching: Dorr, Holden (5), Kluck (6) and Richardson.
W: Onisto (2-2). L: Door.
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Anderson); Gillette 1 (Richardson).
CHEYENNE 10, GILLETTE 2
Cheyenne……230 302 0 — 10 14 0
Gillette……….100 100 0 — 2 5 0
Cheyenne pitching: McAnelly, Bolmann (6) and Swaen. Gillette pitching: Fink, Drube (5) and Eliason.
W: McAnelly (7-1). L: Fink.
2B: Cheyenne 3 (Tafoya 2, Lopez 1). HR: Cheyenne 1 (Costopoulos).