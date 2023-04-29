CHEYENNE – Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 pitcher Bradley Feezer was all smiles after Saturday afternoon’s complete game victory over Rapid City (South Dakota) Post 22 at Powers Field.
“My command was all right,” the senior said. “I had a lot of first-pitch balls, which I don’t want but I had good fight and good energy. That’s something I’ve been working on.
“That’s probably the best I’ve looked and felt since my sophomore year.”
The 6-foot-5 right-hander struck out 11 batters, walked three and gave up just two hits to help the Sixers to a 1-0 win. Feezer threw 60 of his 94 pitches for strikes during his seven innings of work. He didn’t allow a hit for the first 3⅔ innings.
“That’s as good as I’ve seen him in quite a while,” Post 6 manager Ty Lain said. “His (velocity) was up, he had three pitches going for strikes and was ahead in a lot of counts. I’m excited to see him be that guy and pitch the way he did.
“We’ve got to win when he takes the mound. He gives us a lot of confidence when he pitches like that.”
Corey Williams’ daring base-running helped spot Feezer a lead.
The left-handed hitting outfielder flared a 1-0 pitch into left-center field. It was a ball that didn’t appear destined for extra bases off the bat, but Williams didn’t hesitate rounding first base and slid head-first into second for a double just ahead of the throw.
“I saw that it was kind of in the gap and decided to challenge (the outfielder) and see if I could turn a single into a double,” said Williams, who was 2-for-3 on the afternoon. “We needed guys on, and I wanted to get into scoring position for the guys coming up down the line.
“When you take a chance like that, you want to be 100% sure you’re going to make it. I saw the guy bobble the ball a little bit, and that gave me the confidence to get to second.”
Junior catcher Hayden Swaen drove Williams across by pulling a pitch into left. Swaen also was 2-for3 at the plate. Second baseman Kaed Coates added a double.
Despite the win, Lain was bothered by his team’s missed opportunities.
“We butchered some stuff offensively, but the rest of the game was clean,” the skipper said. “We had multiple opportunities like a first and second with two outs early in the game and didn’t get a good at-bat. We had first and second with nobody out and hit into double play.
“Then we had a runner at third with two outs and we couldn’t pick it up. We had bad base running and bad decision making with first and second in the sixth. We shot ourselves in the foot a couple times, but Feezer bailed us out.”
The teams wrap up their three-game series at noon today at Powers Field.
GAME ONE Cheyenne 7 Rapid City 3
A four-run first inning set the tone for Cheyenne (11-2) in the opening game of the twinbill. Swaen, Mason Tafoya, Colter McAnelly and Kaden Anderson all had two hits and an RBI for the Sixers. McAnelly doubled as did Braden Pearson.
Starting pitcher Payton Seelye scattered four hits across five innings on the mound. Williams pitched the final two innings of hitless relief.
