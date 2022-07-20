CHEYENNE — When the bats stymied out for Cheyenne American Legion Post 6, the Sixers leaned on their hurlers and defense.

After scoring its only runs in the first two frames, Post 6 hung on for 4-3 win over Gillette in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Powers Field. Cheyenne defeated the Roughriders 9-1 in the backend of the twin bill to secure the No. 1 seed in the Class AA state tournament that starts Monday in Sheridan.

Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter @rmunoz307.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus