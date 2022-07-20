CHEYENNE — When the bats stymied out for Cheyenne American Legion Post 6, the Sixers leaned on their hurlers and defense.
After scoring its only runs in the first two frames, Post 6 hung on for 4-3 win over Gillette in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Powers Field. Cheyenne defeated the Roughriders 9-1 in the backend of the twin bill to secure the No. 1 seed in the Class AA state tournament that starts Monday in Sheridan.
“We did enough to get a victory. I thought we had some good at-bats early in the game, and then our offense kind of went quiet,” Sixers manager Ty Lain said. “But Bradley (Feezer) made some tough pitches, got us out of a couple situations and Ben (Bohlmann) beared down and made some big pitches down the stretch. We showed enough fight to get it done.”
Sixers third baseman Mason Tafoya led off the bottom of the first with a single to left field and was plated by shortstop Colter McAnelly, who doubled to left-center for the 1-0 lead.
Feezer tossed just eight pitches in the second before the Sixers rang off three singles in four at-bats in the bottom of the frame. The third single came off Wyatt Haught’s bat and scored two runs. McAnelly scored Haught two batters later for Cheyenne’s final run of the contest.
Gillette responded in the third with an RBI from Cory Schilling, but Feezer got out of the inning by forcing a groundout with runners on the corners. He forced a one-two-three inning in the fourth after settling in with his off-speed pitches.
“Today I didn’t have my best stuff, (the) strike zone was a little shaky,” Feezer said. “But, we fought through it, I got control of my curve ball and really dominated with that. I had some plays behind me, the bats worked early and that helped us in the long run. And Ben came in and closed it out.”
Feezer finished with six strikeouts, three of those coming when Cheyenne seemed to have needed them most. With no outs, runners on second and third that reached on a walk and an error, Feezer fanned the next three batters to end the inning.
“Going into that they had a lot of momentum with the error, and I thought I could sit three guys down,” the righty said. “That really showed that we weren’t going to back down and we were going to grind out the win.”
The Riders got its next two runs on an RBI single from Jamen Kolata in the top of the sixth. Bohlmann entered the game after the hit and walked two batters, but ended the inning with a bases-loaded strikeout to earn the save.
“What really caught my eye is how Ben came in and did what we asked him to do and was just getting guys out,” Sixers designated hitter Hayden Swaen said. “And just being a dog and battling.”
The Riders’ outfield was playing deep along the warning track, and snagged some of what would have been extra-base hits, including a deep hit to left-center field from Dominic Lopez. Regardless, Lopez, along with Swaen, both went 2 for 3 in the sixth and seventh spots, keeping Post 6’s bats steady and putting runners on bases throughout the order.
“Really, up and down the lineup, I think we’re moving in the right direction and getting better and better,” Lain said.
Cheyenne 9 Gillette 1
CHEYENNE – McAnelly struck out 17 batters and allowed just one run on one hit in seven innings as Cheyenne defeated Gillette 9-1 in the backend of the doubleheader.
The Sixers (57-10) scored six runs in the first inning to take control early. Tafoya was 2 for 2 with a two-run home run and Zack Costopoulos, Kelden Hastings, Ty Lobmeyer, and Haught each knocked in a run.
