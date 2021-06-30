CHEYENNE – Gillette Roughriders ace Kaden Race kept Cheyenne American Legion Post 6’s bats honest Tuesday afternoon.
But the Sixers still managed to do enough damage at the plate while sophomore Bradley Feezer kept Gillette’s bats quiet to pick up a 3-1 victory at Powers Field in the first game of their conference twinbill.
“We faced a really good arm … he’s one of the top dudes in the state,” Sixer coach Ty Lain said. “So, it was good for us to find a way to scratch a couple runs and do some things offensively to apply some pressure, and Brad threw extremely well and gave us a great shot to win it.”
Cheyenne scored the only two runs it needed in the bottom of the second frame.
Kelden Hastings reached first after grounding into a fielder’s choice, and freshman Hayden Swaen followed by hitting a deep double that flew over Gillette center fielder Mason Drube’s head, scoring Hastings. Two batters later, Fisher Brown sent a line drive to center field on the first pitch he saw, pushing Swaen across the plate. Both runs came with two outs.
The Roughriders went three batters up, three batters down in the first three innings of game, which included five strikeouts from Feezer.
“The first couple innings I did good coming out and getting a first-pitch strike,” the right-hander said. “I was hitting my spots and I don’t think they were expecting me to compete as well as I did.”
Julian Romero drove in the Sixers’ third and final run of the contest in the third inning, hitting a single to shallow right-center field that scored Colter McAnelly. Romero went 2 for 2 and drew a walk.
“I was just really trying to hunt that fastball, he was throwing a fastball on his first pitch right away and I was trying to put a good swing on it and get on,” Romero said. “He didn’t really throw any off-speed to me, mostly fastballs so that’s what I was hunting for.”
Race gave the Riders some life in the top of the fourth with a triple to deep center, and scored his team’s lone run on a fielders choice during a Brody Richardson groundout two batters later. Gillette hung around and did enough to pose a threat in the sixth inning.
Drube notched a leadoff walk and Race reached on a walk two batters later. With a runner in scoring position, one out and the home team leading 3-1, Sixers catcher Kaden Anderson picked Drube off second base. On the next at bat, Feezer struck out his 10th batter to get out of the inning without any harm done.
“We came off with a couple of clutch back picks and outs and did some high IQ things,” Lain said. “And I was proud of our guys for doing that.”
Feezer moved to 9-2 on the year in his 13th start and allowed only two hits over six innings with one unearned run.
Cheyenne (43-12-1) hosts the annual Firecracker Tournament this weekend. Its first game of the tournament is 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Powers Field against the Greeley GoJo’s.
CHEYENNE 3, GILLETTE 1
Gillette……… 000 100 0 – 1 2 0
Cheyenne….. 021 000 x – 3 7 2
Gillette pitching: Race and Richardson. Cheyenne pitching: Feezer, Onisto (7) and Anderson.
W: Feezer (9-2). L: Race. S: Onisto.
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Swaen). 3B: Gillette 1 (Race).
GAME TWO Cheyenne 9 Gillette 3
Post 6 carried a hot first inning to a 9-3 win over the Riders in the nightcap of Tuesday’s doubleheader.
The Sixers scored six runs in the first inning, collecting only three hits but earning five walks. Romero and Brown both had two-run singles in the first inning.
Romero was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, a double and two runs. Hastings was 2 for 3 with an RBI. McAnelly finished with a run-scoring triple.
Garrett Oswald pitched four innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out three to secure the win. Ben Bohlmann, Xander Jarosh, and Zach Sullivan each threw an inning of relief.
CHEYENNE 9, GILLETTE 3
Gillette......... 100 000 2 – 3 7 0
Cheyenne..... 603 000 x – 9 8 0
Gillette pitching: Fink, Gray (1), Martin (3) and Eliason. Cheyenne pitching: Oswald, Bohlmann (5), Jarosh (6), Sullivan (7) and Lobmeyer.
W: Oswald (5-1). L: Fink.
2B: Gillette 1 (Schilling); Cheyenne 1 (Romero). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (McAnelly).