CHEYENNE – Junior Dominic Lopez was 3 for 5 with a double and four RBIs to help Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 to a 14-5 victory over Burkburnett, Texas, at the 41st Andenucio Memorial tournament Sunday in Pueblo, Colorado.
The Sixers improved to 60-17-1 on the season. This year’s club is the third in program history to reach the 60-win mark.
Senior Ben Bohlmann went 3 for 3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs. Bohlmann also tossed 2-2/3 innings of relief to pick up the win. He struck out four Blacksox and walked just one. Bohlmann is 9-2 on the season.
Senior Kelden Hastings was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Junior Kaden Anderson was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Zack Costopoulos was 2 for 4 with a double, a triple and an RBI.
Trenton Rodriguez and Mason Tafoya both had doubles for Cheyenne.
Post 6 closes its conference season with a doubleheader Tuesday at Gillette. The first game is slated to start at 3 p.m.
CHEYENNE 14, BURKBURNETT 5
Cheyenne…… 121 244 – 14 15 1
Burkburnett…… 102 020 – 5 10 3
Cheyenne pitching: Jarosh, Bohlmann (3), McAnelly (6) and Anderson. Burkburnett pitching: Mayo, Tointigh (5), Montoya (6) and McCullough.
W: Bohlmann (9-2). L: Mayo.
2B: Cheyenne 7 (Anderson, Bohlmann, Costopoulos, Hastings, Lopez, Rodriguez, Tafoya); Burkburnett 2 (Mayo, Hansard). 3B: Cheyenne 2 (Bohlmann, Costopoulos); Burkburnett 1 (Williams).