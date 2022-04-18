CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team picked up a pair of home victories Sunday at Powers Field.
Cheyenne opened the day with a 25-0 win over Rock Springs. It closed the day with an 11-1 victory over Laramie. Both games ended in the fifth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Against Rock Springs, senior designated hitter Kaden Anderson went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI. Second baseman Aaron Gallant was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI.
Center fielder Wyatt Haught added a pair of hits to go with three RBI. Shortstop Colter McAnelly, catcher Hayden Swaen, left fielder Corey Williams all had tow hits and drove home two runs. McAnelly and Swaen both had doubles.
Sophomore third baseman Mason Tafoya added two hits – including a double – and an RBI.
Senior right-hander Xander Jarosh picked up the win by striking out five and allowing just two hits across three innings of work.
A six-run second inning helped Cheyenne (3-0) break open its win over Laramie.
Senior first baseman Zack Costopoulos was 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBI. Anderson had a double, a triple and an RBI. McAnelly also rapped a triple.
McAnelly – a junior righty – fanned six hitters and allowed just two hits during three innings on the mound.
The Sixers return to action Saturday in Casper. They face the 406 Flyers of Billings, Montana, at 1:30 p.m. before squaring off with the Casper Oilers at 4 p.m.
CHEYENNE 25, ROCK SPRINGS 0 (5)
Rock Springs…… 000 00 – 0 2 5
Cheyenne…… (10)30 (12)X – 25 21 0
Rock Springs pitching: Wheeler, Peterson (3) and Garner. Cheyenne pitching: Jarosh, Seelye (4) and Swaen.