CHEYENNE – The bats haven’t been the hottest for Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 as of late.
Post 6 manager Ty Lain said the Sixers have been doing “just enough” to come away victorious. On Friday night, the skipper said he thought the Sixers again did just enough to pull away with a win, although they’re getting back to where they need to be. Despite the lack of offensive firepower Post 6 is used to, it still defeated Rocky Mountain 8-2 during day two of the Mountain West World Series at Powers Field.
“We haven’t been great offensively for about a 10- or 12-day stretch, and today we gave ourselves plenty of opportunities,” Lain said. “We took good at-bats, we hit some balls hard. We started to get guys in position which we haven’t had a ton of, and now the next step is take advantage of that.”
Rocky Mountain took a 1-0 lead into the second inning before Post 6 scored four runs in the bottom of the second, grabbing a lead it didn’t relinquish. Cheyenne batted through its order, drew three walks and Kaden Anderson was hit by a pitch in the inning. The Sixers took advantage of early miscues from the Lobos early in the contest. The third inning included four more free bases for Cheyenne which led to two more runs.
“We took some good at-bats early in the game and put ourselves in position to take advantage of some of that, and we were able to jump out early,” Lain said. “When we do that with Bradley (Feezer) on the mound, it’s very difficult to try and come back and Bradley was awesome for us.”
Trailing 6-2 in the top of the fifth, the Lobos had runners on first and third with one out. Lobos shortstop Brady Hall was caught in a pickle between first and second and Nate Eliason tried to score from third during the sequence, but was thrown out by Sixers shortstop Colter McAnelly, stymying the Lobos’ momentum.
Cheyenne got a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth with RBI singles from Kelden Hastings and Anderson. Julian Romero nearly drove home another run for Post 6 but his line drive up the middle was snagged out of the air by a leaping Eliason.
“We were running around the bases hard, putting pressure on them and being aggressive,” Romero said. “Anytime they gave us a fastball we were swinging and just trying to be as aggressive as we could be.”
Anderson and Hayden Swaen both had two RBI for Cheyenne while Romero and McAnelly both went 2 for 4. Feezer allowed two earned runs on seven hits in six innings of work. The righty also fanned seven batters. McAnelly closed the game with three strikeouts on 12 pitches.
The Sixers (45-9) host the Billings (Montana) 406 Flyers at 4 p.m. and the Rocky Mountain Oysters at 6:30 p.m. today.
“We’ll have to figure out how to get a little more juice and figure out how to play better here throughout the end of the year,” Lain said.