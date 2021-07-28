CHEYENNE – Left-hander Travis Onisto struck out seven batters across seven innings to help Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 to a 5-1 victory over Sheridan at the Class AA state tournament Tuesday in Laramie.
Onisto allowed just six hits and one earned run while walking two.
Freshman Mason Tafoya was 2 for 4 with an RBI, while junior catcher Kaden Anderson went 2 for 4. Dominic Lopez and Colter McAnelly both had a hit and an RBI.
Cheyenne (65-17-1) plays the winner of Laramie and Gillette in the winner’s bracket final at 7 tonight.
CHEYENNE 5, SHERIDAN 1
Cheyenne…… 020 300 0 – 5 7 0
Sheridan…… 000 010 0 – 1 6 4
Cheyenne pitching: Onisto and Anderson. Sheridan pitching: Stone, Killion (5) and Nelson.
W: Onisto (3-2). L: Stone.