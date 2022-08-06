Julian Romero

Julian Romero

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Julian Romero's two-out single to center field in the bottom of the fifth inning lifted Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 to a 3-2 victory over the Billings (Montana) Royals on Saturday in the Northwest Regional tournament in Gillette.

The Sixers (67-11) face two-time reigning national champion Idaho Falls, Idaho, at 1:30 p.m. today at Hladky Stadium in Gillette. Cheyenne must beat the Bandits twice to punch its ticket to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus