CHEYENNE – Julian Romero's two-out single to center field in the bottom of the fifth inning lifted Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 to a 3-2 victory over the Billings (Montana) Royals on Saturday in the Northwest Regional tournament in Gillette.
The Sixers (67-11) face two-time reigning national champion Idaho Falls, Idaho, at 1:30 p.m. today at Hladky Stadium in Gillette. Cheyenne must beat the Bandits twice to punch its ticket to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.
The game was tied 2-2 when Romero sent a 1-2 pitch back up the middle to score Colter McAnelly.
Senior catcher Kaden Anderson started the frame by reaching on an error. Corey Williams grounded out before Mason Tafoya singled. Anderson scored on an RBI single from McAnelly to cut Billings' lead to 2-1. Zack Costopoulos followed that with a single to left score Tafoya and knot the score 2-2.
A Dom Lopez double in the second inning had been Cheyenne's lone hit until the fifth.
Billings capitalized on a throwing error and pair of singles to take a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning.
Sixers starter Bailey Applegarth struck out nine batters while scattering three hits and walking one over 4-1/3 innings. Reliever Wyatt Haught picked up the win by striking out two and giving up one hit across 2-2/3 innings.
Idaho Falls advanced to the title game and improved to 4-0 in the tournament by holding off Medford, Oregon, for an 8-7 win.