CHEYENNE – Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 tied the Colorado Roughriders 5-5 and topped Premier West Cardinals 7-5 Friday at the Top of the Rockies Showdown in Broomfield, Colorado.
The Sixers scored four runs in the fourth inning against the Roughriders, but neither team could score in the final two innings to break the tie. Against the Cardinals, Cheyenne scored three runs in the top of the seventh to grab the win Julian Romero and Dominic Lopez both had an RBI double in that frame. Lopez also had a two-run homer during the second at bat of the contest.
Lopez was 4 for 8 with four RBI’s on the day. Ben Bohlmann pitched 5-1/3 innings against Premier, allowed five earned runs on four hits and fanned 11. Bohlmann was 2 for 4 with two runs against the Roughriders.
Post 6 plays V Baseball out of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, at 11:30 a.m. and Thunderbolts from Thornton, Colorado at 2 p.m. today.
CHEYENNE 5, COLORADO 5
Colorado………011 300 x – 5 4 3
Cheyenne……..001 400 x – 5 7 3
Colorado pitching: Osgood and Miracle. Cheyenne pitching: Romero, Jarosh (4), Onisto (6) and Anderson.
2B: Colorado 1 (Miller). 3B: Colorado 1 (Hamre). HR: Colorado 1 (Piersall).
CHEYENNE 7, PREMIER WEST 5
Cheyenne…….301 000 3 – 7 6 1
Premier……….000 005 0 – 5 6 2
Cheyenne pitching: Bohlmann, Oswald (6) and Lobmeyer. Premier pitching: Acierno, Spangler , and Cassanno.
W: Bohlmann (6-2). L: Spangler.
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Lopez and Romero); Premier 2 (Fiddler and Martinez. HR: Cheyenne 1 (Lopez).