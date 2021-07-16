CHEYENNE — Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 capitalized on mistakes from the Oklahoma Travelers out of Woodward, Oklahoma, and turned an eight-run first inning into a 16-8 victory in their first contest at the 41st Tony Andenucio Memorial Tournament in Pueblo, Colorado.
The Sixers drew five walks in the opening frame and two hitters were hit by pitches. Colter McAnelly and Julian Romero each had run-scoring singles in the inning.
Romero was 2 for 4 with five RBI. Freshman Mason Tafoya went 3 for 5 with two RBI. Kaden Anderson and Ty Lobmeyer each drove home two runs. Trenton Rodriguez pitched 4-2/3 innings, allowed two runs and picked up the win.
Cheyenne (57-15-1) plays the Greeley GoJo’s at 9 a.m. today.
CHEYENNE 16, WOODWARD 8
Cheyenne………800 104 3 — 16 8 1
Woodward……..002 051 0 — 8 9 4
Cheyenne pitching: Rodriguez, Jarosh (5), Brown (5) and Anderson. Woodward pitching: Baggs, Baker (1), Sutton (3), Joplin (4), Whipple (5), Spray (6) and Kelsey.
W: Rodriguez (8-1). L: Baggs.
2B: Woodward 1 (Crowder); Cheyenne 1 (Costopoulos). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (McAnelly); Woodward 1 (Spikes).