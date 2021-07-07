CHEYENNE – Left-hander Travis Onisto struck out 10 batters to help Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 to a 10-0 victory over Mudville of Mercer Island, Washington, during the opening game of pool play at the Continental Amateur Baseball Association wood bat tournament Tuesday night at Powers Field.
Onisto (1-0) gave up just two walks and four hit during the five-inning complete game.
Sophomore shortstop Colter McAnelly was 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs. Junior Julian Romero was 2 for 2 with a double.
Senior Kelden Hastings’ lone hit was a two-run double, while freshman Hayden Swaen’s only hit was a two-run single with two outs in the fourth.
Mudville (21-16-2) didn’t have any players record more than one hit.
Cheyenne (49-14-1) squares off with the Rocky Mountain Oysters at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Powers Field.
CHEYENNE 10, MUDVILLE 0 (5)
Mudville…… 000 00 – 0 4 4
Cheyenne…… 202 6X – 10 7 0
Mudville pitching: Berhman, Brennan (3), Duffy (4), Winchester (4) and Williams. Cheyenne pitching: Onisto and Anderson.
W: Onisto (1-0). L: Brennan.
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Hastings, Romero). HR: Cheyenne 1 (McAnelly).