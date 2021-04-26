CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team downed the Billings (Montana) Expos and Casper Oilers on Sunday in Casper.
Cheyenne topped Billings 17-7 in six innings, and Casper 13-3 in five frames.
Zack Costopoulos was 4 for 4 with a double and four RBIS in the opening game. Sophomore Colter McAnelly added two hits and four RBIs. Three of those RBIs came on a third-inning home run.
Dominic Lopez added three hits, including a double. He also drove home a run.
Ben Bohlmann, Hayden Swaen and Keagan Bartlett all had two hits. Swaen and Bartlett both drove home two runs. Bartlett rapped a triple, while Bradley Feezer’s lone hit was a double.
Against Casper, Cheyenne got a double, a triple and four RBIs from Lopez. Swaen had a double, while Mason Tafoya chipped in with a triple.
McAnelly worked five innings, allowing just five hits and striking out five to help Cheyenne to the win.
Post 6 hosts Rapid City (South Dakota) Post 22 in a doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
CHEYENNE 17, BILLINGS 7 (6)
Billings…… 013 201 – 7 10 4
Cheyenne…… 614 222 – 17 17 4
Billings pitching: Rodriguez, Crane (5) and Miller. Cheyenne pitching: Rodriguez, Jarosh (6) and Swaen.
W: Rodriguez (2-0). L: Rodriguez.
2B: Billings 3 (Peterson, Miller, Story); Cheyenne 3 (Costopoulos, Feezer, Lopez). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (K. Bartlett). HR: Cheyenne 1 (McAnelly).
CHEYENNE 13, CASPER 3 (5)
Cheyenne…… 009 04 – 13 6 2
Casper…… 012 00 – 3 7 6
Cheyenne pitching: McAnelly, Romero (5) and Anderson. Casper pitching: Sides, Doyle (3), Nipper (5), Pickett (1) and Lachlin and B. Kautzmann.
W: McAnelly (1-0). L: Sides.
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Lopez, Swaen), Casper 1 (Bar). 3B: Cheyenne 3 (Lopez, Tafoya).