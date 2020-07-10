CHEYENNE – A three-run sixth inning helped Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 snap a three-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over Cherry Creek, Colorado, on Thursday night at Powers Field.

The Sixers are now 1-2 in the Continental Amateur Baseball Association wood bat tournament. They continue pool play at 7 tonight against Miles City, Montana.

