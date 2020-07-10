...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FRIDAY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST
WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 305, 307, 309, 310,
311, 312, AND 313...
* AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 311, 312, AND 313 IN
NEBRASKA. FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 305, 307, 309, AND 310
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING.
* WIND...WESTERLY 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH IN
SOUTHEAST WYOMING. WIND PRONE AREAS COULD SEE HIGHER GUSTS.
WESTERLY WINDS 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS 30 TO 40 MPH IN THE
WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE.
* HUMIDITY...5 TO 11 PERCENT.
* HAINES...6.
* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY.
OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS
ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF
STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN
CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR.
&&
Cheyenne Post 6 pitcher Bradley Feezer throws a strike during the Continental Amateur Baseball Association Wood Bat Tournament game against Cherry Creek Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Powers Field in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Post 6 center fielder Andrew Johnson exhales after a low pitch was called a strike during the Continental Amateur Baseball Association Wood Bat Tournament game against Cherry Creek Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Powers Field in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Post 6 left fielder Jackson Hesford swings at a pitch during the Continental Amateur Baseball Association wood bat tournament game against Cherry Creek Thursday at Powers Field in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/WTE
Cheyenne Post 6 second baseman Nico Vite sprints to second base after hitting a ball into the outfield during the Continental Amateur Baseball Association Wood Bat Tournament game against Cherry Creek Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Powers Field in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Post 6 second baseman Keldon Hastings laughs while tossing the ball around the infield following a strikeout during the Continental Amateur Baseball Association Wood Bat Tournament game against Cherry Creek Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Powers Field in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
