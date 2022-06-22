CHEYENNE – Corey Williams will not be with the Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team when it plays in the CWS Bluejay Classic this week in Omaha, Nebraska.
That’s because the sophomore suffered badly bruised ribs when he collided with Parker Lightning second baseman Jack Thompson in the fifth inning of a Post 6 victory Saturday in Pueblo, Colorado. Fortunately for Cheyenne, X-rays didn’t show any fractures in Williams’ rib cage. He should be back in the lineup next week.
Manager Ty Lain is glad Williams is OK, but wishes he had him available for one of the biggest tournaments the Sixers play in each summer. That’s because Williams has proven to be a two-way talent for the squad, which is 32-4 entering today’s game with West Fargo, North Dakota.
Williams’ .404 batting average (21 for 52) is fifth-highest among players with at least 40 at-bats on a veteran-laden Cheyenne roster. The right-hander has logged 28-1/3 innings and 26 strikeouts (both of which are third-most on Post 6’s roster), while his 1.48 earned-run average is fourth-best among starting pitchers.
“His main focus when the season started was going to be on the mound,” Lain said, “but he has earned and worked his way into some time in the outfield and more at-bats. We’re going to get him more ABs by using him as a DH as much as we can.
“He’s hitting better than .400, but we’re so deep offensively and with position players that it’s tough to work everyone in. He is more than deserving of getting a bunch of at-bats. He hasn’t gotten cheap hits against weak competition. He’s driving the baseball and seeing it well against good teams.”
Williams nearly made Cheyenne’s varsity squad last season, but was the odd man out on a loaded team that won a program record 69 games. He was disappointed by coming so close to reaching the varsity level so early in his career, but knew a season with Post 6’s junior varsity Hawks would be beneficial.
“We’re still playing other towns’ varsity teams, and we’re playing difficult teams from out of state,” Williams said. “It might not be our program’s varsity, but we’re still playing a varsity-level schedule. Even though I didn’t make varsity, I knew I could still be a leader and get better by playing for the Hawks.
“It stung, but the coaches were great about explaining the reasoning behind it and the opportunities that it gave me.”
Williams thrived with the Hawks, and was the only player from that Class A state runner-up team to earn all-state accolades. His .346 average (46 for 133) ranked second on the Hawks, while his 59⅓ innings on the mound were tops on the roster by 23 innings. Williams posted a 7-2 record, 65 strikeouts and 4.48 ERA.
Williams uses a three-pitch mix of fastball, slider and changeup. His fastball is consistently in the low-80s this season, and his deceptive changeup is regularly 10-15 miles per hour less than his fastball.
“He really commands his fastball and is able to mix his pitches well,” Lain said. “The command he showed as a freshman was pretty rare. He pitched a ton of big, important games and was a guy the Hawks relied on.
“He got a feel for what it’s like to be a big-game pitcher. He rises to the occasion, is a really tough kid and a winner all the way around. He’s shown that all three years he’s been in our program.”
Williams – who throws righty, but bats lefty – credits Cheyenne’s coaches for helping him develop approaches at the plate and on the mound that have helped him find success early.
“When you find a pitch that fills up the (strike zone), that’s your best pitch,” Williams said. “Our coaches preach to us that when you fill up the zone, you give the defense the best opportunity to make outs behind you. I want to get the ball in the zone and put the game in my defense’s hands.”