CHEYENNE – Cheyenne American Legion Post 6’s Hayden Swaen had been in a slump going back to the first game of the Mountain West World Series.
He had failed to record a hit in any of his seven at-bats and had been struggling to even get the ball into a playable position. That changed in Cheyenne's last game of the weekend.
Swaen erupted for two hits during the game – a two-run home run and an RBI double to help lead the Sixers to a dominant 11-1 win over the Grand Junction (Colorado) Tigers.
“I didn’t think it was gone when I saw it go off the bat,” Swaen said. “It meant a lot seeing that come off my bat and then realizing that I have my confidence back. I went up to the plate with some swagger and (got) back to the player I was.”
Swaen’s homer came in the first inning to make it 3-0. He got under a pitch and sent the ball to deep left-center field and over the wall. In the next inning, Swaen hit a two-run double to deep center. His deep shot narrowly missed going over the fence.
“He just has to remember how talented of a hitter he is,” Post 6 manager Ty Lain said. “Hopefully that helps get him going a little bit.”
In total, Swaen finished the game 2-for-3 with three RBI. He reached first base on all three of his plate appearance, with the final one coming off of an error. It was exactly the kind of night he needed to boost his confidence back up.
“It keeps me locked in,” Swaen said. “Coach was working with me a lot on getting my barrel back on plain and getting my confidence back up. It just means a lot (that all the coaching staff is) helping me and guiding me in the right direction.”
Swaen played a major role in Cheyenne's win Saturday night, but he was not the only contributor. Post 6 got big at-bats from nearly everyone on the team. Noah Horton and Corey Williams both went 2-for-2, and combined for three RBI.
Marcus George took the mound for Post 6, and despite the heavy rain that was persistent throughout the game, managed to turn in an excellent performance on the mound. The sophomore went all five innings, striking out seven batters while allowing just two hits. The only run scored against him came on an error.
Bradley Feezer, who is more known for his pitching than his hitting, recorded the final run of the game to give Cheyenne the win. With two outs, in the bottom of the fifth, Feezer stepped up to the plate and drilled a ball to deep left field for a RBI double.
“We have a bunch of guys on our team that are a bunch of fighters,” Swaen said. “That is what some of us older guys are trying to teach them. Every game is not going to be a walk in the park, it is going to be a dog fight. It just shows a lot of character in some of these younger guys.”
The final game of the night was far from an easy one for Post 6. Not only did it face a quality team, but the elements also worked against it. The game was delayed for more than an hour due to weather and even throughout the game, players had to deal with nasty weather conditions.
Still, they managed to get it done.
“It was tough conditions and easy to be distracted,” Lain said. “We did a good job of staying focused and played well.”
Post 6 rallies in wild finish against Cheyenne Mountain
Cheyenne entered the top of the seventh inning locked in a 6-6 tie with Cheyenne Mountain, Colorado. It then gave up three runs and went into the final half-inning fighting a massive uphill battle. But the Sixers did not fold their tents up. Instead, they rallied from three-runs down to win 10-9.
Post 6 led by two runs, but saw its lead erased by the sixth inning. In the bottom of the seventh, Cheyenne got two run-scoring hits from Mason Tafoya and Julian Romero to tie the game 9-9. With the bases loaded and two outs, Landon McAnelly grounded out to second base. But due to interference called on the catcher, McAnelly advanced to first and scored the winning run.
Romero drove in five runs for Post 6 and went 3-for-5 on the day. Tafoya also finished 3-for-5 with three singles and one RBI.
“It is easy when you give it up in the top of the seventh (to want to fold),” Lain said. “To have it be given up in the top half, we showed a lot of resiliency and a bunch of good quality at bats to put ourselves in a good position, and we found a way to get it done.”