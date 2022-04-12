CHEYENNE – Three Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 seniors signed letters of intent to continue their careers in college Monday night.
First baseman Zack Costopoulos inked with Howard College, which is a two-year school in Big Spring, Texas. Outfielder Dominic Lopez signed with Luna Community College of Las Vegas, New Mexico. Outfielder and pitcher Julian Romero signed with the University of Jamestown, which is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics member in Jamestown, North Dakota.
Costopoulos had no shortage of suitors after a season in which he led the Sixers in batting average (.410), hits (111), doubles (31), home runs (10) and RBI (110). His RBIs total is a program record.
“(Howard has) a really good record of sending kids off to (NCAA Division I) schools and pro ball,” Costopoulos said. “I have a really good connection with head coach Jack Giese and assistant Scottie Barnum were really welcoming and made me feel like I was already a Hawk when I was down there.
“I went to watch them play a couple games, and they were squeeze bunting with runners on first and third. It was really intense, high-level stuff. They were throwing behind runners, getting into plus-counts and being aggressive. I really liked that.”
Costopoulos has posted a .335 batting averaged (173 for 517) with 44 doubles, 10 triples, 15 home runs and 170 RBI in 183 career games over three seasons.
“He made a big jump from his sophomore year to his junior year, and he’s made another big jump going into this year,” Cheyenne manager Ty Lain said. “He’s the best hitter in American Legion baseball in the country. I really think he’ll step into the middle of Howard’s order and be a double-digit home run guy.
“He’s had five home runs in five spring games so far. He’s a force to be reckoned with at the plate, and Howard is going to be happy they’ve got him.”
Lopez and Luna’s coaches got an up close look at each other when Lopez and WYCO Select squared off with Luna during a fall tournament. Lopez later visited Luna’s campus.
“You can tell they’re all like brothers. I saw their pitchers down in the bullpen really getting on each other like brothers, and I liked that,” Lopez said. “It really reminded me of how Post 6 is. That’s the kind of program I want to be a part of.
“They’re really hard-nosed players, and they don’t take plays off. They’re always worried about the pitch that’s right in front of them.”
Lopez has posted a .302 (177 for 578) career batting average with 33 doubles, 11 triples, one home run and 116 RBI in 191 games across three seasons. Last summer, Lopez batted .342 (90 for 263) with 18 doubles, two triples, a home run and 53 RBI.
“He’s a big, physical athlete with the ability to hit the ball gap-to-gap,” Lain said. “He’s an interesting combination of size, speed and power. He throws the ball really well, and is about as tough as you’re going to get when it comes to competing and handling big moments.”
Romero was a solid role player, who came on strong late in the season as a sophomore. He became a regular in the lineup last summer, and produced as such, batting .314 (74 for 236) with 15 doubles and 58 RBI in 75 games. For his career, Romero has batted .317 (105 for 331) with 18 doubles and 80 RBI in 113 games.
He also has posted a 4-3 record on the pitcher’s mound, with a 3.14 earned-run average and 1.44 WHIP across 55-2/3 innings. The left-hander also has two saves and 71 strikeouts against just 30 career walks.
Romero expects to primarily play outfield at Jamestown, but his coaches haven’t ruled out pitching.
“The coaches have a good structure that helps all their kids be successful,” Romero said. “Their facilities are pretty nice. I liked it there and I know the coaches are going to push me to be the best player I can be.
“They didn’t talk to me about pitching, but said I’d have the chance to earn that spot.”
The speedy Romero has yet to hit a triple in his Post 6 career, but there’s a good reason for that, Lain said.
“He really excels at hitting the ball to left field, so a lot of balls he hits would be triples if he pulled them to right field,” the skipper said. “He puts together tough, quality at-bats every at-bat. He’s able to find a lot of barrels, and he’s a smooth, athletic with good range and a sneaky-good arm.
“He’s a complete player and a great competitor.”