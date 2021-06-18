CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball organization in Wyoming is where students from eighth grade and even until the summer following freshman year of college come together to play baseball. While winning and playing the game is important to the coaches and the athletes, so is the care of the athletes’ throwing arms.
Sixers manager Ty Lain and pitching coach Josiah Ward started using a program called the Jaeger Sports throwing program.
Created by Alan Jaeger, a pitching coach in Southern California, this program helps to keep athletes arms healthy as well as improving velocity.
Phase one, the stretching out phase, works on long toss to improve the strength in the player’s arm and the distance they can throw.
“What it is, is a set of twelve moves that they go through to kind of warm up,” Lain said. “Once they do that, they start to throw at 90 feet to start out. When they first start, everything they’re throwing is coming out of their hand. They throw 90 feet a couple times and then they add 30 feet every two – three times that they throw.
“So, they go from 90 feet to 120 feet to 150 feet to 180, 210, 240 and when they get to that 240 range, most people are starting to reach their max distance. Some go to 270-300 depending on how strong their arm is. So, we’re just slowly building up over the course of 8 weeks to get to our max distance of long toss.”
Phase two, the pull-down phase, works on maintaining the max distance effort of every athlete’s throw and unlocking the athlete’s maximum arm strength and velocity.
“They continue to throw at that max distance but now they’re trying to have the ball come out of their hand at either a straight line or even a downward angle plane out of their hand,” Lain said. “Whereas before everything was going up so the ball was going as far as it could go. Now they’re coming in, shortening their distance, and throwing it as hard as they can but on a downward trajectory.”
Once the athletes have made their way through the full long toss process, their arm is in shape and ready for when the team starts in the spring, the coaches and the athletes then have a better understanding of the distances that each player is throwing.
While the long toss program works the muscles in the front of the athlete’s shoulders, they also use sports resistance bands to make sure that players are working not only the muscles in the front of their shoulder, but also the muscles in the back of their shoulder.
“The J-Bands are just surgical tubing used to strengthen the small little muscles such as the rotator cuffs and the muscles around the shoulder that sometimes get ignored,” Ward said. “But we need them to be strong and conditioned to throw everyday like we do, whether they’re pitchers or position players. Alan’s main thing is to not only strengthen and condition these muscles daily, but progressing the arm through a program to condition it to throw everyday instead of the conventional wisdom of the game.”
In this Jaeger program, there are different phases of the long toss program. There are phases for the winter and spring, which is the phase the Post 6 team is working on now, as well as for the summer when the team starts playing more games.
Since starting the program back in 2015, Lain and Ward have seen a great amount of improvement in the players.
“2015 was the first full year and we had guys that were seniors at the time who were side arm pitchers, which is a little bit more stressful for a kid and they always had bad arm problems,” Ward said. “That year, they led our team in innings pitched and never once missed a start, no injuries and I think that’s the thing a lot of people don’t understand is as much as these guys throw, even the non-pitchers is that we play 70-80 games a summer, 5-6 games a week that we got to bounce back.”
Bradley Feezer is a sophomore and a starting pitcher for Post 6. He started playing for them as an eighth grader and has really seen an improvement while participating in the Jaeger arm care program.
For Feezer, it takes the pain levels away while the resistance bands are a great warm up and cool-down.
“It really just gives you the confidence to push it a little bit more,” Feezer said. “It helps build the mechanics in your throw.”