CHEYENNE — Before each time he appears on the mound, Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 pitcher Peyton Seelye draws his parents’ initials on the mound. The sentiment is to remind him of the people in his life that have helped him the most.

The pre-game ritual has worked well for the sophomore this season. Seelye has become a fixture on the mound for the Sixers this year, racking up more than 50 innings and making seven starts. He has also appeared in 17 games this season — the most on the team.


