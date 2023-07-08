CHEYENNE — Before each time he appears on the mound, Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 pitcher Peyton Seelye draws his parents’ initials on the mound. The sentiment is to remind him of the people in his life that have helped him the most.
The pre-game ritual has worked well for the sophomore this season. Seelye has become a fixture on the mound for the Sixers this year, racking up more than 50 innings and making seven starts. He has also appeared in 17 games this season — the most on the team.
But even with the large amount of success he has had, Seelye is trying to stay grounded.
“I’m at a moderate level of confidence right now,” Seelye said. “I’m not too high and not too low, because it can shift at any minute.”
Seelye’s hard work has allowed him to become one of the premier threats out of the bullpen for the Sixers. Last season, Seelye spent most of his time with the Cheyenne Hawks. During that time, he appeared in just five total innings for the Sixers due to the number of talented and experienced pitchers that were on the team.
His numbers on the Hawks were good, but not otherworldly. In 26⅓ innings pitched, he posted a 2.92 earned runs average and a 1-3 record in 13 game appearances. The time on the Hawks proved invaluable to the young pitcher, according to Post 6 manager Ty Lain.
“It definitely helped got a lot of reps,” Seelye said. “It gave me time to develop and grow faster, stronger and taller. Now, when it comes to this season, I am throwing harder and faster.”
While he waited for his time to come with the Sixers, Seelye took on an important leadership role on the mound for the Hawks.
“He was a guy that, a lot of years, he might have been able to make our team and be there quite awhile,” Lain said. “He threw the ball great for the Hawks (last season), and has been great for us this year.”
Lain’s intuition proved to be correct. In his 17 appearances on the mound for the Sixers this season, Seelye has posted a 7-1 record with a ERA of 1.81. He has also fanned 56 batters — the third-most on the team. He has given up only 13 earned runs on the season and hasn’t given up more than two earned runs this season.
The biggest things that changed for Seelye from last year to now was the velocity of his pitches, the result of working out and getting bigger and stronger.
“He is eating a lot of innings,” Lain said.
“His biggest thing is that he is able to mix speeds. He has a firm fastball in the low-to-mid 80s, but he is also able to spin the breaking ball and changeup to keep guys off balance.”
While Seelye’s performance this season has earned him more starts for the Sixers, his primary role has been coming on in relief from the bullpen.
Relievers can often come in to less-than-favorable positions, which can cause increased amounts of pressure. Seelye’s trick for dealing with the added stress is to simply breathe.
“I just relax and (try to get the ball) to come out,” he said. “We have a great defense behind us, so I know they will make plays for us.
“(Having a great defense) makes it feel like you don’t have to do everything yourself.”
Seelye said one of his greatest strengths on the mound is in his off-speed pitches. But one of his other great strengths is his age. Lain said he firmly believes that Seelye has much more room to grow and get better, particularly with his fastball.
“There is a lot of room to add some velocity on his fastball,” Lain said. “We have had him up to 88 and 89 (mph) off the mound in our indoor, but there is still a lot of room for him to keep getting better.”
Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.