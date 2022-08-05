CHEYENNE – Corey Williams' clutch hitting and Ben Bohlmann's pitching helped Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 top Yakima Valley, Washington, 8-2 during an elimination game at the Northwest Regional on Friday afternoon in Gillette.

Williams was 2 for 3 with three RBI. His run-scoring single in the bottom of the fourth inning pushed Cheyenne (66-11) ahead 3-2. The sophomore designated added a two-RBI single during Cheyenne's five-run sixth inning.

