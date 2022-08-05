CHEYENNE – Corey Williams' clutch hitting and Ben Bohlmann's pitching helped Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 top Yakima Valley, Washington, 8-2 during an elimination game at the Northwest Regional on Friday afternoon in Gillette.
Williams was 2 for 3 with three RBI. His run-scoring single in the bottom of the fourth inning pushed Cheyenne (66-11) ahead 3-2. The sophomore designated added a two-RBI single during Cheyenne's five-run sixth inning.
Bohlmann – who spent this past year at Mount Marty University in Yankton, South Dakota – held a potent Yakima offense at bay for 4-1/3 innings. The right-hander scattered four hits while striking out two and walking just one. Only one of the two runs Bohlmann allowed were earned. The Pepsi Pak scored double-digit runs in five games at the Washington Class AAA state tournament, and 10 consecutive games entering the regional.
The Sixers capitalized on a Yakima error to take a 2-0 lead after the third inning. Williams reached on an error with one out, stole second and then moved to third on Colter McAnelly's two-out single. Zack Costopolous drove Williams home with a single, and McAnelly scored on a single from Kelden Hastings.
Yakima knotted the score 2-2 in the top of the fourth.
Hastings was 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBI. McAnelly was 2 for 3, while Costopouls went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBI.
Junior Bradley Feezer struck out four batters and surrendered just one hit in 2-1/3 innings of relief.
Cheyenne will most likely face the Billings (Montana) Royals at 4 p.m. today. The matchup is uncertain because American Legion Baseball uses a modified double-elimination bracket for postseason play. Post 6 has played two of the five teams remaining in the tournament, while Billings has faced one.