CHEYENNE – A 10-run third inning propelled Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 to a 16-1 victory over Sturgis, South Dakota, on Friday afternoon at the Veterans Classic in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The Sixers followed the third inning with a six-run fourth that ended the game early because of a mercy rule.
Zack Costopoulos hit a three-run home run for the Sixers. Julian Romero was 2 for 3 at the plate and drove in three runs. Colter McAnelly had a two-run triple.
Ben Bohlmann picked up the win on the mound while fanning six batters and allowing one hit.
Post 6 plays Miles City, Montana, at 3 p.m. today followed by the Rapid City Post 320 Stars at 5:30 p.m.
CHEYENNE 16, STURGIS 1
Sturgis……….. 100 0 – 1 1 2
Cheyenne……. 00(10) 6 – 16 6 0
Sturgis pitching: Anderson, Knutson (3) Andregaski (4) and Cass. Cheyenne pitching: Bohlmann and Anderson.
W: Bohlmann. L: Anderson.
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Romero); Sturgis 1 (Anderson). 3B: McAnelly. HR: Cheyenne 1 (Costopoulos).