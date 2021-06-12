CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Coyotes Senior Babe Ruth baseball team lost to Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on Friday on a walk-off single.
Cheyenne kept the contest alive with a four-run seventh inning. Guy Andren was 3 for 3 with two RBI’s and two runs. Ox Schroeder was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Tegun Hitner pitched three innings, allowed five runs on three hits and fanned four batters.
SCOTTSBLUFF 9, CHEYENNE 8
Cheyenne……….200 110 4 — 8 9 4
Scottsbluff………005 101 2 — 9 8 5
Cheyenne pitching: Hitner, Schroeder (4), Wuerth (5), Vogt (7) and Smith. Scottsbluff pitching: Martinez and Vargas.
L: Vogt.
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Pacheco); Scottsbluff 3 (Reisig, Palomo, Strauch). 3B: Scottsbluff 1 (Reisig).