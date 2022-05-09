Coyotes go 2-1 in opening weekend May 9, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shutterstock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Coyotes Senior Babe Ruth baseball team went 2-1 at the Mother's Day tournament in Lander.Cheyenne beat Lander 2 (6-0) and Glenrock (12-2), but lost to the Rock Springs Spartans (6-4).Anthony Lopez and Bryson Cobb both notched five hits on the weekend, while Guy Andren added four. Andrew posted three doubles, while Cobb had two and Lopez one.Tristan Vogt and Raymond Wuerth both posted nine strikeouts in six innings on the mound. Vogt walked just one hitter, while Wuerth gave up two free passes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tristan Vogt Anthony Lopez Raymond Wuerth Bryson Cobb Sport Baseball Strikeout Andrew Hitter Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Tagg Lain retires from coaching, teaching at Central Wyoming spring football takeaways Jeff Bailey steps down as South boys coach Johnson hired as South’s third AD South's Robért, Downham, Garcia and Lesh sign with colleges Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists