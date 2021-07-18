CHEYENNE — Tristin Vogt went 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles and knocked in two runs for the Cheyenne Coyotes as they picked up a 13-1 win over Rigby, Idaho, at the Senior Babe Ruth Pacific Northwest Regional on Saturday. Vogt also pitched five innings, allowing three hits and zero earned runs while fanning five batters.
The win moved the Coyotes to 1-3 at the tournament in Ephrata, Washington.
Dorian Pacheco was 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and two RBI. Cole Demrow went 2 for 2 and also drove home two runs. Tyler Evelo was 2 for 3 with three RBI. The Coyotes (15-9-3) put together 19 hits as a team.
CHEYENNE 13, RIGBY 1
Cheyenne……016 06 — 13 19 0
Rigby…………100 00 — 1 3 0
Cheyenne pitching: Vogt, Apodcaca (5) and Baylen. Rigby pitching: Walker and Simmons.
W: Vogt (3-0). L: Simmons.
2B: Cheyenne 5 (Vogt 2, Pacheco, Andren, Apodaca). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Pacheco).