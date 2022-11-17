CHEYENNE – Summer college baseball could be returning to Cheyenne as soon as this coming summer.
An existing Independence League Baseball franchise is exploring a move to the Capital City. The current ownership would remain in place, but Matt Snyder would oversee day-to-day operations and act as general manager locally.
The ILB is entering its second season after breaking away from the Expedition League. It currently has a franchise in Laramie, one in Idaho, one in North Dakota, two in South Dakota and three in Nebraska.
Snyder has been tasked with laying the groundwork for the move locally. He has spent decades working in baseball, from the independent minor leagues to collegiate summer leagues, and also had a stint in the NHL. Snyder moved to Wyoming to work with the Casper Horseheads, who were previously members of the Expedition League and ILB.
Snyder met his wife, Johanna, while working in Casper, and they have since relocated to Cheyenne to be closer to Johanna’s family.
Health issues forced Snyder to step away from baseball, but taking his family to watch the ILB’s Gem City Bison play at the Wyoming Territorial Prison in Laramie sparked something inside him.
“I thought I had gotten rid of the bug and had put baseball behind me, but watching that game and seeing my son enjoying it was a reminder of what I love about this level of the game,” Snyder said. “I’ve spent a long time in this business. Now, I’ve seen it through a father’s eyes.”
Snyder started talking with the Bison’s former owners about how a Cheyenne franchise might fit into the ILB. He now hopes to use his expertise to bring high-quality family sports entertainment to Cheyenne.
“Everything is fan-friendly and fan-oriented,” Snyder said. “I had a mentor who said minor league baseball is all about cleanliness, friendliness, food, music and promotion.
“You can really connect a team to a community at this level. There are things we can be uniquely positioned to do in the community.”
The ILB recently announced it was expanding to Pierre, South Dakota, which was one of the original Expedition League members. Most ILB teams are entering their fifth or sixth season of existence.
Snyder has gotten franchises off the ground in the past, but Cheyenne would be different for him because he’s not relocating by himself to a team-furnished apartment. He has established roots here the past few years.
“I live and work here, I go to church here, I’m raising a family here,” he said.
A Cheyenne team would give the ILB five teams along the Interstate 80 corridor.
“This makes sense for the league and its footprint,” Snyder said. “When you have a team that’s a lot farther away, it makes it tough on the owner’s pocketbook. This is a league that’s being smart about expansion because it wants to remain viable and affordable.
“The number of youth recreational and competitive teams in Cheyenne show me this is a baseball city. I have an almost awe-like respect for what (Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball) has done here. They’re an incredible organization. … Cheyenne is primed for something like this.”
Snyder has had preliminary discussions with the city of Cheyenne, which manages all of the city’s baseball fields. He also has talked to a few local business owners about sponsorship opportunities and civic organizations about community partnerships.
Snyder said he is hopeful the pieces will fall into place to allow the franchise to move for the 2023 season, but knows he’s working on a short timeline. He doesn’t want to rush things and put an inferior product in front of fans. Ownership doesn’t want to scare off its existing fan base if a move doesn’t happen until 2024.
“We’re in the very early stages of this, but I know people I’ve talked to in town are intrigued and interested,” he said. “I got good questions back from the city. That’s always a good thing. If this is going to be done, it needs to be done correctly and in partnership with everyone else. I don’t want to do anything that’s not going to live up to its fullest potential.
“This is a really unique partnership, unlike anything that has ever been here. I think we can really get the community to embrace us if we’re lucky enough to bring this team here.”
Jason Sanchez, the city’s director of community recreation and events, has spoken with a handful of suitors who would like to have a collegiate summer league team in Cheyenne. The biggest obstacle keeping a team from settling here is finding 32 open dates in the summer at either Powers Field or Pioneer Park, he said.
“Our clubs already have a number of tournaments on the schedule, not to mention the other games and practices,” Sanchez said. “The number of kids playing baseball in our city is growing, and the demand (for fields) exceeds the supply at the moment.
“… We’re working on it. There’s a lot of conversation going on, but there are a lot of moving pieces and multiple clubs with the same request.”
Sanchez said he is actively working to find solutions that make the city attractive to leagues like ILB, while keeping Cheyenne athletes top of mind.
“We’ll keep trying and see what we can do,” Sanchez said. “It’s a good thing for Cheyenne and these clubs. It’s just a matter of which one can work for our scheduling.”