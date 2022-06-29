LARAMIE — The Gem City Bison overcame a six-run deficit Wednesday night, with centerfielder Derek Wood sealing the comeback with a walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth.
Left fielder Tyler Bradley started the final frame with an infield single, diving headfirst to beat a toss to the pitcher, then stole second base to bring the winning run into scoring position. Wood stepped to the plate next and roped a full-count pitch into right field, driving in Bradley to secure a 12-11 victory at Cowboy Field.
Heads-up baserunning played a key part in the Bison’s success, as they swiped a total of 12 bases throughout the contest. A 42-minute weather delay following the second inning also allowed them to reset the momentum after falling behind by four runs early. Gem City outscored Casper 10-5 after the break in the action.
“We were down a couple runs and we were kind of feeling it,” Wood said. “That rain delay gave us a chance to gather ourselves and reconnect to our approach. We came back out and got after it.”
Casper jumped ahead almost instantly, as Dillon Baker, Bradley Fleenor and Kenny Garcia opened the game with three straight singles to left field. Garcia drove in Baker, before Quinn McCafferty and Tyler Godfrey turned a double play on a grounder up the middle. The Horseheads regained momentum, however, as Chris Burke drove in Fleenor on a single through the right side of the infield before coming in the score on an Ethan Rose double to centerfield.
The Bison cut into the 3-0 deficit when it was their turn in the bottom half of the inning, thanks to timely baserunning from Wood and McCafferty. Wood opened the inning with a leadoff walk before stealing second, and McCafferty was hit by a pitch during the next at-bat. Gem City then dialed up a double-steal that was executed to perfection, as Wood scored and McCafferty advanced to third on an errant throw from the catcher. McCafferty came home on a balk by Casper starting pitcher Andrew Hansen.
Gem City had a chance to escape trouble and strand a pair of runners in the second, but Garcia beat out a double-play attempt at first to extend the inning. Brayden Morrow then brought Fleenor home on an RBI single, before Garcia scored on a passed ball and Morrow reached home on an error to make it 6-2.
The tarp went on the field after the second inning, but the Horseheads’ bats remained hot after the delay. Tyler Butterfield started the third with a walk and came around to score on a two-out double by Baker, who Fleenor drove in on a single down the right-field line.
Bradley got a run back for Gem City on his own in the bottom half of the frame, leading off with a bloop single to left, before stealing second and scoring as a throwout attempt at third sailed into the outfield. McCafferty walked two batters later and scored on a double into the left-field gap by Godfrey, cutting the deficit to four.
Clayton Lanser, who took over on the mound for the Bison following the weather delay, delivered his team’s first scoreless frame in the top of the fourth. Matt Slowik took the mound in the fifth and continued the Bison’s recent success in the field, retiring all three batters he faced.
Gem City was able to cut into Casper’s lead this time, as McCafferty led off with a single before stealing two bases and scoring on a Luke Banister groundout. The Bison had a chance to add to the damage, loading the bases with two outs to bring Justin Ross to the plate. Thomas Touchette took over on the mound, however, and recorded a full-count strikeout to keep the Horseheads’ lead at three.
Slowik blanked Casper again in the sixth to keep the Bison within striking distance, and the offense evened the score with a three-run frame. Bradley led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on a double by Wood. McCafferty drove in both, as he dribbled a grounder through the middle of the infield, and scored the tying run on an RBI single from Godfrey.
The Bison kept their momentum rolling after another scoreless inning for the Horseheads, as leadoff hitter Justice Panton — who entered the game in the fifth as a pinch runner — sent the second pitch he saw to the fence in left-center for a standup triple.
Mitch Tolk proceeded to reach on an error, with Ross hopping a grounder over the shortstop’s glove to drive in the go-ahead run. Tolk went on to score on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Wood, while Ross crossed home on an RBI single from McCafferty to stretch Gem City’s lead to 11-8.
“They're kind of the Cardiac Kids when they're down late,” Bison head coach Tim Gansrow said. “If you're in a game late, they'll give you a run. It's a proud moment to see.”
Casper ended its four-inning scoring drought in the eighth on an RBI single by Garcia, and tied up the game moments later on a two-out, two-run single by Rose. Marcos Feria, who entered the game with one out and the bases loaded, struck out the final batter of the inning to strand the go-ahead run at third.
Feria recorded two more strikeouts and made a dazzling defensive play at first to hold the Horseheads scoreless in the ninth, setting the stage for Wood’s walk-off.
“It switched momentum over to this side, and I'm sure that helped with the walk-off,” Feria said. “It feels good.”
The Bison will now head out on the road, with a three-game set against the Spearfish Sasquatch set to get underway Friday in South Dakota.