LARAMIE — At the midway point of their inaugural season, the Gem City Bison are gaining a good feel of who they are as a team.
This understanding of their identity paid off Wednesday, as they rallied from six runs down to beat the Casper Horseheads in walk-off fashion at home on Cowboy Field.
The Bison didn’t change their approach at the plate, and their pitching and defense rebounded from a rocky start. Then, using their strengths to their advantage, they gradually chipped away at the deficit.
Gem City stole 12 bases during the 12-11 victory, with the final one of the night setting up Derek Wood’s walk-off single. Half of the Bison’s runs in the game were preceded by steals.
“It's putting constant pressure on a team,” Gem City coach Tim Gansrow said. “They need to do that. They're a team that steals bases. They're built for speed, and not for great power, so we have to take advantage of the attributes we have.”
Wood leads the Bison with 18 stolen bases, eight doubles and a .355 batting average, while Niko Pezonella has a team-high 16 RBIs and 10 extra-base hits this summer. Six Gem City players in total are batting above .300.
The Bison (11-21) had gone through a bit of a rough patch recently, with their series-opening loss to Casper this week marking their 14th defeat in 16 games. They've since begun to rebound, though, winning their last two games to build some momentum heading into this weekend’s road series with the Spearfish Sasquatch in South Dakota.
“We're really trying to get our timing down,” Wood said. “Just work on hitting the ball hard to all sides of the field, and not let the moment get too big for us.”
A lack of pitching depth played a part in Gem City’s recent struggles, as injuries and illness depleted an already-thin staff. They’ve added two new arms over the past couple weeks, with TJ Reney and Clayton Lanser joining the mix.
Lanser made his Bison debut during Wednesday’s win, striking out two with one earned run allowed in two innings of relief.
“It's been pretty hard, but we've been dealing with it,” Gem City pitcher Marcos Feria said. “It's going good right now. We have some new arms coming, so we'll figure it out.”
With a.379 slugging percentage and .768 OPS on the season, both of which rank fourth in the Independence League, the Bison have found success with their approach at the plate. If they can find more consistency with pitching and defense, Gansrow believes they can be a dangerous team down the stretch.
“I think the focus on this team is what they are, which is a team that will pitch it, and when they're right, they'll play good defense,” Gansrow said. “We will swing the bat and we will steal bases, so if they can stay true to what they are — they're not a power team, they're a team that hits line drives, loves to steal bases, plays good defense and pitches the baseball — we'll be competitive in the second half.”