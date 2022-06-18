WyoSports Writer
The Gem City Bison are four weeks into their inaugural season, but head coach Tim Gansrow is still looking to add a few more impact players to the mix.
Pitching depth in particular.
Gem City was swept by the Casper Horseheads earlier this week, with a lack of available arms playing a key part in 40 runs being allowed during the series. Standout right-hander Gage Boehm — who struck out 12 batters in six innings in the team’s home opener late last month — will miss the rest of the summer with an injury, while fellow hard-throwing righty Parker Kanupp is among three players that have been out with flu-like symptoms.
“It’s been an interesting week,” Gansrow said. “You’re dealing with such a short staff that these guys are competing so hard, but it’s very hard for them to bridge the gap between starter and closer. You just don’t have enough arms between the guys having the flu and the one player having an arm injury. We’re now in a search to find arms.”
Two pitchers are already set to join the Bison in the coming weeks. Their names were not revealed yet, due to the roster moves not being official as of Friday morning.
With only nine available pitchers at the moment, Gansrow says the team is actively looking to add more depth on the mound.
“Our numbers, we do not have enough,” he said. “We should be about 15 or 16 deep with pitchers, and right now we have nine, then we’re adding the two to make it 11. We’re going to be adding additional pitching. To get through another 45-50 games, we have to add additional pitching.”
While the Bison were unable to get a win over Casper this week, they did spur some optimism with their offensive showing, plating 18 total runs over the final two games of the series.
Catcher Niko Pezonella, centerfielder Derek Wood and third baseman Keegan Sueltz were among the Gem City players to turn in notable performances, with Sueltz’s batting averaging rising to .366 for the season. One of the team’s newest additions impressed, as well.
Tyler Bradley — an outfielder from Caldwell Community College, who recently made the all-tournament team at the NJCAA Division III World Series — has already notched two triples with the Bison.
“He’s played pretty well,” Gansrow said. “He arrived Monday or Tuesday this past week. He played in the Junior College World Series, and they got eliminated and he flew in the next day. We gave him one day to adjust to the elevation, and we were like, ‘Tyler, get your glove. You’re playing.’”
The Bison were scheduled to open a three-game home series against the Fremont Moo Friday night.