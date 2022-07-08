LARAMIE — Injury and illness have presented the Gem City Bison pitching staff with adversity throughout the first half of the season, but recent developments have spurred reason for optimism.
The latest instance was Wednesday night, as a dominant bullpen performance paved the way for a 6-5 victory at home over the Western Nebraska Pioneers.
After the Bison allowed four runs, six hits and three walks in the first four innings, Jameson Eickhart and Parker Kanupp combined to give up just one walk, one score and five hits in relief over the final five frames. Kanupp was credited with the win after closing the game with three innings of one-hit, scoreless baseball.
Gem City coach Tim Gansrow notes that these are only two of the Bison pitchers that have caught his attention recently.
“Parker Kanupp was electric, just electric to come in and throw the way he did,” Gansrow said. “Jameson has been very good. He’s been kind of snake bit by his team not playing defense, but he’s throwing the ball very well. Then of course, Marcos Feria. When you get the baseball to Marcos, he’s so free and easy and electric with his slider and fastball.
“One more is Konrad Kisch. When we brought Konrad in at the beginning of the year, we didn’t know what we had. He was struggling a little, but he is working so hard and it’s starting to show on the mound.”
Gansrow believes the depth issues that were caused by players being sick or hurt earlier in the year could give them a boost now that they are getting closer to full strength. Pitcher Ryan Chamberlain and outfielder Derek Wood are the only two notable absences for Gem City at the moment.
“In essence, what it’s done is it’s made some of the reserves have to figure it out,” Gansrow said. “It’s put them in some pressure situations, and they’re not feeling that big moment. When the starters come back, they come back with a full roster, and when you have to give them a day of rest, (the reserves) are good and play clean.”
In addition to the evolution of the Bison’s arms, the production of the top of the lineup has been a source of positivity.
Wednesday’s No. 1 through No. 4 hitters — Tyler Bradley, Quinn McCafferty, Niko Pezonella and Luke Banister — are hitting a combined .308 at the plate this season with two home runs, 62 RBI, 29 doubles and 92 runs scored. Wood, who typically bats leadoff, has been among the team’s most productive offensive players with a .346 batting average, 10 extra-base hits, 28 runs scored, 16 RBI, 19 walks and an Independence League-best 24 stolen bases.
“The top of our lineup has been pretty good all year,” Gansrow said. “With Niko, what a simple approach to hitting, and it shows game after game. Same as Luke. Our catchers have this very simplistic approach to hitting, and I think that comes from being catchers. They see the game differently. They get a bird’s eye view to pitching and hitting tendencies, and they’re maturing as you watch them play.”
The Bison will look to build off their recent success today at Cowboy Field, as they begin a three-game set against the Spearfish Sasquatch. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.
“I’d like to see them continue to pitch the baseball as well as they have and defend it like they did (Wednesday),” Gansrow said. “They’ve struggled a little bit with driving in runners in scoring position with less than two out, and they did that (Wednesday). They had simpler approaches at the plate with runners in scoring position, so I’d like to see those things continue.”