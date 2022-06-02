LARAMIE — It didn’t take long for the Gem City Bison to provide their home fans with some theatrics.
Following a three-game set in Casper to start their inaugural season, the Bison played their first games in Laramie last weekend. A two-run, ninth-inning deficit in Friday’s home opener against the Fremont Moo threatened to put a damper on a day that had been filled with excitement, as well over 300 fans packed into Cowboy Field, but a last-effort rally changed that outlook.
After RBIs from Luke Banister and Justice Panton evened the score, Keegan Sueltz roped a line drive into centerfield to secure a 6-5 victory. Sueltz’s teammates sprinted out of the dugout and mobbed him as he rounded first base to celebrate the walk-off win, before dousing him in a Gatorade bath just outside the dugout.
“It was awesome,” Sueltz said. “The fans were great and it was an awesome atmosphere. It's nice to have fun out there and play ball, and it was a great way to finish a game there. It's always fun when you can celebrate as a team and get after it together.”
Added Bison coach Tim Glansrow: “I'm trying to keep my emotions in check, but they're elevated right now. To see them do this, and to see this in front of a crowd that was engaged as this crowd was, it's wonderful. It's a wonderful experience for me, the ownership and certainly for the players.”
The second game of the weekend got away from the Bison, who lost 30-13, with Sunday’s series finale getting rained out. Nonetheless, the atmosphere at their first two games provides a source of optimism for a franchise that is still in its infancy.
Even throughout Saturday’s blowout, the crowd remained engaged for the majority of the game, with many fans staying and cheering until the final inning. When the score got out of hand, in-game promotions — such as a dance off and offering two-for-one beer if the Bison struck out the next batter — kept the excitement going into the evening.
Local youth athletes, as well as University of Wyoming coaches and administrators were among those in attendance during the weekend, with UW student-athletes like Frank Crum and Xavier DuSell also making appearances.
Gage Boehm, a right-handed pitcher from Blinn Junior College in Texas, received the honor of starting the first home game in team history. He struck out 12 batters with six hits and three earned runs allowed in six innings, retiring 10 consecutive batters at one point.
“It was awesome,” Boehm said. “It was a huge honor to get to start in the first home opener, and it couldn't have worked out in a better way.”
The Bison entered a five-game set against the Canyon County Spuds on Wednesday with a 3-2 record, with several players enjoying strong starts to the season.
Mitchell Tolk is 1-0 on the mound with seven strikeouts and zero earned runs allowed in five innings. At the plate, catcher Luke Banister and infielder Quinn McCafferty are both batting .333. McCafferty has drawn three walks with six runs scored, while Banister has four RBIs, three runs scored, three walks, two doubles and one stolen base.
Sueltz and Niko Pezonella have also impressed, and were batting .357 and .350, respectively, entering Wednesday. Sueltz has seven RBIs, five stolen bases and five walks, while Pezonella has posted three doubles, four RBIs, five runs scored and four stolen bases.
Despite having only known each other for a few weeks, Sueltz says team chemistry has already become one of the Bison’s greatest assets.
“It's a group of guys that have come together from all over the country, and we're already bonding really well,” he said. “I think that's a big strength of the team. We play well together and we're really close, so that's big for us.”