LARAMIE — After splitting Wednesday’s doubleheader, the Gem City Bison left nothing to chance Thursday night against the Nebraska Prospects.
Nebraska took an early 1-0 lead, but the Bison immediately answered with four runs and would lead by at least two the rest of the way in a 13-3, series-clinching victory at Cowboy Field.
Dylan Chalmers made his Gem City debut on the mound and did not disappoint, striking out five with nine hits and two earned runs allowed in seven innings. Chalmers was impressed by the showing from the home crowd, and was pleased to make a solid first impression.
“It was awesome,” he said. “Those first couple of pitches I had to calm the nerves, but after that I got settled. It was great to perform in front of them. That's what we're here to do, give them a show.”
Designated hitter Randy Stultz — also making his Bison debut — was the first batter to reach base, drawing a two-out walk in the bottom of the second. Stultz advanced to third on a single by right fielder Tyler Godfrey, with left fielder Justin Williamson getting hit by a pitch to load the bases. Nebraska pitcher Jackson Kendall escaped the jam, though, striking out second baseman Justice Panton to end the inning.
The Prospects' offense got going in the top of the third, with the first three hitters reaching base — including catcher Jackson Meier, who drove in Zach Johnson on an RBI single for the first run of the game. Gem City shortstop Quinn McCafferty helped kill the momentum on the next play, however, chasing down a grounder up the middle, touching second base and throwing out the batter at first for a double play. Right fielder Colin Lynam flew out to center to end the frame, stranding a runner at third.
The Bison turned a total of three double plays in the contest, with sound defense allowing them to limit Nebraska to only three runs on nine hits.
“Dylan went out there and did what he could do,” Stultz said. “He threw strikes and the defense backed him up, just like we're supposed to do. It was good to see.”
The Bison didn’t waste time striking back, with center fielder Derek Wood and McCafferty starting off the bottom half of the inning with back-to-back doubles. They then attempted a double steal, with Wood reaching third and McCafferty being thrown out at second. Kendall’s next pitch missed its mark, allowing Wood to score the tying run.
Gem City wasn’t done with its damage in the inning. Catcher Luke Banister walked on the wild pitch that scored Wood, with first baseman Niko Pezonella reaching on balls in the next at-bat. Third baseman Keegan Sueltz then sent a single into left, and Banister narrowly beat the throw home to put the Bison up one. They then put on a hit-and-run, with Stultz connecting for a single to bring home Pezonella. Godfrey produced the final run of the frame, driving in Sueltz to make it 4-1.
Nebraska shortstop Nolan Brown opened the top of the fourth with a double, and came around to score amid back-to-back errors for Gem City. That was the end of the scoring, though, with Chalmers striking out Zach Johnson and Banister throwing out Ryan David at third on a dropped third strike. The Bison proceeded to add two more runs in the bottom half of the inning, stretching their lead to 6-2 on RBI singles from McCafferty and Pezonella.
After a scoreless fifth inning, Johnson drove in Cade Lyman to cut Nebraska’s deficit to three in the top of the sixth. The Prospects threatened again in the seventh, and Tristan Gomes came to the plate as the tying run with runners on second and third. After a mound visit, however, Chalmers forced a groundout to first to strand a pair in scoring position.
The Bison continued to build a cushion when it was their turn at the plate, plating three runs to extend their lead to six. Stultz drove in Pezonella on an RBI single, with Sueltz and Stultz crossing the plate when the Prospects committed an error on a Godfrey grounder up the middle.
Pezonella added another RBI in the eighth, scoring pinch hitter Tico Perrera, with Banister and Sueltz also touching home on two-out errors. Justin Ross then laced a single into the outfield, bringing Stultz in to score the final run of the night.
“We can put together some big innings, and it's exciting to watch,” Stultz said. “We have a lot of good things coming up in the future for our offense. If it all clicks at once, it could be really good.”
Next up for the Bison is a four-game road trip, starting today against the North Platte Plainsmen. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.