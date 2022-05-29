LARAMIE — After winning Friday’s home opener in walk-off fashion, the Gem City Bison weren’t able to carry over momentum into the second game of their series with the Fremont Moo.
Fremont erupted for 16 runs in the first four innings and scored in each of the first eight frames, rolling to a 30-13 victory Saturday night at Cowboy Field.
The Moo got their offense going right out of the gates, with outfielders Zane Skansi and Hayden Lewis reaching on errors during the first two at-bats and coming around to score on RBI singles from infielders Nico Azpilcueta and Nick Balch. The top of the second marked the first of back-to-back five-run innings, as first baseman Ian Graf connected on a two-run home run to left, followed by an RBI single from left fielder Evan Rowe.
Gem City showed some life at the plate in the second inning, with catcher Niko Pezonella starting the inning with a double to the right-centerfield fence. Third baseman Keegan Sueltz drew a walk in the next at-bat, and centerfielder Tico Perera dropped a single into shallow right field to bring home Pezonella.
First baseman Calvin Webb then delivered a sacrifice fly to drive in Sueltz. Up next was Mitchell Tolk, who connected on a hit that landed just short of the center field fence, but Pererra was called out at home attempting to add the third run of the inning.
Unfortunately for the Bison, the Fremont offense was just getting started.
Graf sent a three-run blast out of the park in the third inning for his second home run of the day, and Azpilcueta sent a two-run shot over the fence four batters later to stretch the Moo's lead to 10. Fremont’s advantage swelled to 14 in the fourth, with Graf, Hayden Lewis and Azpilcueta each driving in runs.
Gem City’s offense picked up its pace after that, plating runs in each of the remaining six innings.
Pezonella singled to centerfield to start the bottom of the fourth, then stole second and reached third on an error. Caleb Salgado proceeded to drop a single into left field to score the run. Cooper Hack came around to score in the next inning after drawing a walk, with Tyler Godfrey recording the RBI on a sacrifice groundout.
It was once again Pezonella who sparked the offense in the sixth, sending his second double of the day down the right field line before being driven in by Salgado. The Bison’s highest-scoring inning came in the seventh, with three runs crossing the plate. Jack Jones walked to start the inning, followed by a double to right field by Derek Wood. Justice Panton brought in both and reached second on an error, before coming around to score on an RBI single by Sueltz.
Gem City added another run in the bottom of the eighth, as Ty Vollmar picked up a pinch-hit single, advanced to second, stole third and came home on a wild pitch. Parker Kanupp delivered a pinch-hit, three-run triple in the ninth, before scoring the final run of the game on a pinch-hit groundout by Marcos Feria.
The Moo crossed the plate 14 times in the final five innings, headlined by a 10-run eighth inning that included a grand slam by Azpilcueta. Brady Bowen was credited with the win for Fremont, while Ryan Keith took the loss for the Bison.
First pitch for today’s series finale has been moved up to 11 a.m.