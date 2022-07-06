LARAMIE — Gem City third baseman Keegan Sueltz delivered his second walk-off hit of the season Wednesday night, lifting the Bison past Western Nebraska 6-5 with a bases-loaded single up the middle in the bottom of the ninth.
Sueltz also had a walk-off to beat the Fremont Moo in Gem City’s first-ever home game earlier this summer.
“He's a veteran collegiate player, so he has a professional approach,” Bison coach Tim Gansrow said. “He doesn't let the moment become too big for him.”
The win at Cowboy Field snaps a three-game losing streak for the Bison, who now head into this weekend's home set against the Spearfish Sasquatch with a bit of momentum. Spearfish took the series 2-1 when the teams met last week.
“That is a very good baseball team, I could argue maybe the best team we've seen in this league,” Gansrow added. “To be able to compete with them in two out of three games, and win the last game, it just shows some growth and character for this young team.”
The Pioneers — who recently finished the first half tied atop the Nebraskaland Division standings — got off to a strong start in the batter's box, plating one run in each of the first two innings and two more in the third. The Bison had an answer each time, however.
Luke Banister drove in a pair of runs, while Blake Murray and Tyler Godfrey also recorded RBIs to keep the score even through the first four frames. Gem City briefly took its first lead on an RBI single in the fifth from Jack Jones, but Price Allen drove in a run on a two-out single in the next inning to tie it up at 5.
Relief pitching played a key role in the Bison’s victory, with Parker Kanupp standing out in particular. Kanupp received the win after giving up one hit and striking out two in three scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
Niko Pezonella, who went 1-for-1 with three runs scored, drew his fourth walk of the game to open the bottom of the ninth. He advanced to third on a double by Banister, his second of the night, and Godfrey drew a walk in the next at-bat to set up Sueltz's game-winning hit.
“The pitching staff has really been throwing pretty well for the better part of two weeks,” Gansrow said. “They've been competing pretty well, and today, their defense played for them. That will put you in any game.”
The first game of Gem City’s home series with Spearfish is set to get underway Friday at 3 p.m.
