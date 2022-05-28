LARAMIE — A celebratory tone was constant Saturday night at Cowboy Field throughout the Gem City Bison’s first-ever home game in Laramie, and Keegan Sueltz made sure to give their fans one last thing to cheer about before the evening was over.
With the Bison having erased a two-run, ninth-inning deficit, Sueltz stepped to the plate with one out, runners on first and second and a chance to give his team a victory. He did exactly that, belting a line drive into the outfield to score catcher Luke Banister and secure a 6-5 Gem City victory.
“I was just trying to stay calm,” Sueltz said. “I knew if I put the ball in play, there was a good chance we were probably going to win the game. I was just staying calm, having fun and trying to find a pitch I could drive, and that’s what I did.”
Prior to the bottom of the ninth, Gem City’s only scoring occurred during a three-run outburst in the third inning. In this stretch, Banister drove in second baseman Quinn McCafferty on an RBI double down the first base line, before coming around to score on a wild pitch. Designated hitter Niko Pezonella also brought shortstop Justice Panton in to score on a groundout.
After five scoreless innings, the Bison offense reawakened with their backs against the wall in the final frame.
Leadoff hitter Derek Wood opened the inning with a single over the shortstop’s head, followed by a single from McCafferty through the left side of the infield that set Panton up with runners on the corners and no outs. Panton proceeded to drive in Wood on a groundout that moved McCafferty to second, with Banister — who finished with two hits and two RBIs — smacking a single to right to even the score.
Pezonella moved Banister over to second with a single in the ensuing at-bat, setting the stage for Sueltz’s heroics.
“It’s a brilliant day for these kids and this community,” Bison coach Tim Gansrow said. “This is an infant part of an organization, but sometimes you begin to write the book in the beginning of the season. This is a team that’s very resilient. They’ve found a brotherhood amongst each other so early, and they just don’t quit.
“They fight for every at-bat, they fight for every pitch and they fight for each other. It’s pretty impressive and it’s fun to be a part of.”
Right-hander Gage Boehm delivered a strong starting performance on the mound for Gem City, striking out 12 batters with six hits, two walks and three earned runs allowed in six innings. The Moo opened the scoring with a three-run third inning, but Boehm answered by retiring the next 10 batters he faced.
He exited the game in the top of the seventh with the score tied and a runner on first, with Ty Vollmar taking over on the mound. Nico Azpilcueta was the first batter he faced, delivering an RBI triple before coming in to score on a groundout. However, that would be the last score of the night for Fremont.
“He’s a beast,” Gansrow said of Boehm. “There’s a reason why he’s a potential draft pick kid. He has the body, the size, the demeanor, he has the pitches to do that, and to have that come to Laramie, Wyoming for us, it’s impressive.”
TJ Provenzano took over on the mound for the Bison with one out and runners on first and second in the top of the eighth, but a leaping catch by Panton at short followed by a groundout to Sueltz at third got Gem City out of the jam. Provenzano retired all five batters he faced and was credited with the win, while Nick Balch took the loss for Fremont.
“He came in, pounded the zone and did everything he could to keep us in the game, and it ended up working out for us,” Boehm said.
Game Two of the three-game series is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. today.