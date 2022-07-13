Same line-up. Same starting pitcher. A comeback win.
The Laramie Junior League All-Stars, while hosting the Junior League State Tournament, rallied for a 7-3 win against Rock Springs Tuesday morning to advance in the four-team, double elimination bracket.
The state tournament at the Laramie Baseball Complex will continue through Thursday with other teams from Pinedale and Casper. This summer is the first time the Laramie Youth Baseball organization offered a Junior League for ages 13-14.
Acknowledging his Laramie All-Stars’ win against Rock Springs was different from the 13-1 drubbing of Casper on Monday, coach Matt Lehning said, “I’m definitely proud of the boys. It was a great team win. They just came out and did what needed to be done. Everybody was able to contribute one way or the other.”
Doing what needed to be done included coming back from a 3-2 Rock Springs lead going into the fifth inning.
Laramie’s Griffin Stender led off with a walk and stole second when a throw intended to hold him at first was missed. He also swiped third and came home when a fly ball from the bat of Will Harrie was dropped in shallow right field. His run tied the score at 3-3.
Maddox Dorrell was the next to score to give Laramie the lead, and Harris made it 5-3 on Cayden Hardesty’s single.
Reese Osborne sat down Rock Springs in order, including a strikeout in the top of the sixth inning to keep the score at 5-3.
Brandon Mohr drew a walk to lead off Laramie’s half of the sixth inning. He then stole second and moved to third on Jackson Bailey’s sacrifice bunt. He scored when Brock Lehning beat out a throw on a single. Lehning scored on a Dax Parvin grounder for the final Laramie run.
Osborne returned to the mound for Rock Springs’ half of the inning, getting a quick first out on a pop-up. Third baseman Jax McLean neatly picked a ground ball, throwing to first to notch the second out.
Laramie fans still had some nervous moments when two Rock Springs batters drew walks. Osborne then closed the door with a strikeout to end the game.
Opening win
The Laramie All-Stars began the tournament Monday evening with a convincing 13-1 victory against Casper.
“You don’t know what to expect for the first game. But I think they played great for the first game,” Lehning said about his team’s pummeling for the opener.
The game was called in the fifth inning by virtue of a 10-run mercy rule. Casper avoided the shutout in its half of the fifth inning when, with two outs, Kaden Havens reached home.
Laramie came out swinging in the first inning starting with Dax Parvin’s single. By the time the third out was recorded, the All-Stars had sent 11 batters to the plate to tally a 5-0 lead.
Maddox Dorrell started on the mound for Laramie, making short work of Casper in the first and yielding to Reese Osbourne in the second inning after giving up walks to the first two batters but also striking out the next two he faced.
Laramie’s offense picked up in the second where it had left off in the first, taking advantage of the Casper defense to plate another four runs for a 9-0 lead. Base stealing was a noticeable contribution for Laramie’s offense.
LARAMIE — Jax McLean, Laramie’s third baseman, notched the 10th run in the third inning on Jaymes Bailey’s single. Bailey scooted to second during the play and was awarded third on a Casper pitcher’s balk. He scored Laramie’s 11th run on Osbourne’s fly all that fell for a hit.
Casper mounted a threat in the fourth inning, loading the bases. An attempt to score was thwarted by McLean’s throw to catcher Will Harris at home. A strikeout from pitcher Jackson Bailey ended Casper’s hopes.