LARAMIE — Heading to the bottom of the ninth, nobody had struggled at the plate more than Laramie third baseman Ben Malone Saturday night against Gene Taylor's Baseball Club.
He couldn’t have picked a better time to break out of his slump.
First baseman Billy Jenkin delivered a leadoff single to start the frame, and advanced to third following an errant pickoff attempt and wild pitch. In stepped Malone, who after four strikeouts in four plate appearances, roped a walk-off single into right to complete a six-run comeback and send the Rangers to the Dooley Oil Classic title game with a 7-6 victory.
“It felt amazing,” Malone said. “I went 0-for-4 up until that point, and once it was off the bat I was like, 'Let's go.' I needed that personally, so I was really glad I got it.”
Added Laramie coach Aaron Lozano on his team’s comeback: “That's Laramie Rangers baseball. We're a gritty team and it's hard to keep us down. That's a really good baseball team. We've run into two of those in this tournament, and we've played really good baseball. I'm just really proud of the guys and the way they fight. They don't give up on each other. They just keep going.”
Gene Taylor’s was in complete control early on, and got the scoring started in the top of the first.
The first two batters of the game reached base, before Laramie starting pitcher Mason Branch recorded back-to-back strikeouts. Centerfielder Nick Campbell drove in a pair during the next at-bat, however, as he dropped a double into shallow right.
The gap widened to four in the top of the second, with catcher Jase Satterfield sending a one-out double down the left field line, then coming around to score on a two-out double by designated hitter Will Applegate. Left fielder Colton Romero added an RBI single moments later, before Branch recorded his fifth strikeout of the day to strand two runners in scoring position.
Jace Moniz took over on the mound for the Rangers in the next frame, but they weren’t able to disrupt their opponent’s momentum yet. Gene Taylor’s posted its third consecutive two-run inning, with Weaver and Satterfield both driving in runs.
It was all Rangers after that, though, as Moniz, Jenkin and Tayton Moore combined to hold their opponent scoreless with just two hits allowed over the final six innings.
“I think it was pitching,” Lozano said. “Mason struggled a little bit, which is atypical of him. Our relievers came in, they didn't put a lot of guys on base, they threw strikes and they kept our defense in it.”
Laramie’s offense awakened in the bottom half of the inning, starting with a full-count infield hit to the shortstop by catcher Diego Medina for his team’s first hit of the day. Designated hitter Kolby Buus followed that up with a single to right, but Medina was thrown out at third on a strike from Romero. Outfielders Garrett Dodd and Ben Ruckman proceeded to draw back-to-back walks, though, loading the bases for left fielder Brandon Chavez.
Chavez came through for the Rangers, bouncing a two-run single over the first baseman’s glove, and shortstop Riley Hogsett reached on an error to load the bases again. Jenkin was then hit by a pitch, bringing in Laramie's third run of the inning. The Rangers would strand three, however, as Gene Taylor’s pitcher Ryder Mancuso recorded his sixth and seventh strikeouts of the game to escape the jam.
Medina began the bottom half of the next inning with another leadoff single, this time through the right side of the infield. Buus drew a full-count walk in the next at-bat, followed by an RBI single into left by Dodd to cut the deficit to two. Ruckman was up next, and delivered an RBI single of his own. However, he was called out on the play for passing up the runner between first and second, as a sky-high fly ball to deep center led to confusion on the basepaths.
Fortunately for the Rangers, they weren’t done scoring yet. Dodd advanced to third on a wild pitch with two outs, and Hogsett brought in the tying run on a bloop single into shallow center — marking the sixth of seven unanswered Laramie runs to close out the contest.
“We're a hard team to beat one through nine, and we're a really gritty team this year,” Malone said. “We're a team that's not going to give up early in the third or fourth. We're just going to keep going all through seven innings, or nine innings in this case.”
Laramie will face Douglas today at 3:30 p.m. in the championship game of the Dooley Oil Classic. Malone is set to get the start for the Rangers.
“Hopefully he carries over some of his magic from tonight,” Lozano said.