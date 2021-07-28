Riley Hogsett had three hits and three RBIs to help the Laramie Rangers to a 9-2 win over Gillette in the second round of the Wyoming Class AA state baseball tournament Tuesday at Cowboy Field in Laramie.
Senior catcher Aidan Morris had four hits and an RBI. Ben Malone had a hit and an RBI.
Sophomore Brandon Chavez picked up the win, striking out four batters and scattering seven hits across 5-2/3 innings.
The Rangers (40-23) face Cheyenne Post 6 (65-17-1) in the winner’s bracket final at 7 p.m. tonight.
LARAMIE 9, GILLETTE 2
Laramie…… 102 402 0 – 9 11 1
Gillette…… 100 001 0 – 2 11 4
Laramie pitching: Chavez, Jenkin (6) and Morris. Gillette pitching: Richardson, Holden (4), Schilling (6) and Eliason and Richardson (4).
W: Chavez (10-2). L: Richardson.
3B: Gillette 1 (Race).