LARAMIE — The Rangers American Legion baseball team improved to having twice as many wins as losses after picking up two victories Thursday for the first day of the Veterans Classic tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The Rangers first clipped Mitchell, South Dakota, with a 7-6 win and capped the day at Fitzgerald Stadium with a 6-1 win against Pierre, South Dakota.
Laramie took on the host Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats late Friday night, and have a quick turnaround for a 7:30 a.m. game today against Miles City, Montana. Sunday’s game time and opponent is to be determined from the seeding after pool play.
Against Mitchell, the Rangers (14-7) scored a run in the first inning on a single by first baseman Brandon Chavez to right field, scoring left fielder Garrett Dodd from first base.
The 1-0 lead stood until Laramie added three runs in the top of the fourth inning. Mitchell answered with a run in the bottom of the frame, only to have the Rangers post two more runs in the fifth. But Mitchell cut into the lead again with three runs in the bottom of the fifth, closing the gap to 6-4.
A run by Laramie in the sixth proved to be the difference as Mitchell scored a run in the bottom of the inning and another in the seventh before its rally fell short.
Laramie had 11 hits, led by third baseman Billy Jenkin, who was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Designated hitter/pitcher Ben Malone added a triple and an RBI. Second baseman Tayton Moore was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs.
Jace Moniz got the start and the win on the mound. He tossed the first 4 1/3 innings allowing four hits, three runs (two earned) with two walks and a strikeout. Malone got the save after closing out the final 1 1/3 innings for one hit, one earned run, one walk and three strikeouts.
After giving up a first-inning unearned run to Pierre, the Rangers kept them scoreless for the rest of the game. Laramie notched two runs in the third and four in the fifth.
Moore, Jenkin and Dodd combined to pitch a four-hitter with Moore setting the tone in the first 5 1/3 innings for the win. He allowed three hits, an unearned run to go with two walks and a strikeout. Jenkin notched two outs with one hit, and Dodd posted the save in the final inning with the help of two strikeouts.
The Rangers offense stayed hot with 10 hits, led by a home run from Dodd and a double by center fielder Ben Ruckman, who was 2 for 3 with an RBI and scored two runs. Jenkin was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and a run scored. Malone, at catcher, also was 2 for 3 with an RBI.