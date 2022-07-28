Rangers-state-Moniz

Laramie Rangers starting pitcher Jace Moniz, left, delivers to the plate during Tuesday's game against Rock Springs in the Wyoming American Legion Baseball State AA Tournament at Ernie Rotellini Field at Thorne-Rider Stadium in Sheridan.

 Kevin Koile/Sheridan Media

LARAMIE — The Laramie Rangers had mixed results during the first two days of the Wyoming American Legion Baseball State AA Tournament in Sheridan.

The Rangers and Jackson Giants went the distance, and then some, in the opening round Monday at Ernie Rotellini Field at Thorne-Rider Stadium in Sheridan. The teams battled deep into extra innings before Jackson prevailed 9-8 after 10 innings.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus