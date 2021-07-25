Brandon Chavez was not in the starting lineup for the Laramie Rangers’ opening game of the Firecracker tournament July 1 in Cheyenne.
The sophomore had a more important task that morning: His driver’s education final.
Chavez and his mother hustled to Cheyenne after he completed his class, and arrived at Pioneer Park during the fourth inning. Rangers manager Aaron Lozano immediately inserted Chavez at first base.
In his first at-bat of the morning, Chavez watched one pitch for a ball and another for a strike before driving the third offering into center field for a single.
Chavez hopping out of a car and notching a hit is a microcosm of his season.
The left-hander has tallied a .379 batting average (69 for 182) as Laramie (38-23) prepares to open the Wyoming Class AA state tournament by hosting Jackson at 7 p.m. Monday at Cowboy Field.
Chavez’s 69 hits are most on the Rangers’ roster. He leads the team in runs scored (59) and walks (40). Chavez’s batting average is third-best among players with at least 100 at-bats. He is fourth on the team with 35 RBIs.
“Not many guys can step right out of the parking lot and into the lineup and get a hit like he did,” Lozano said. “It’s been fun watching Brandon this season. He was a good ballplayer last year, but he has taken another step forward this year.”
Chavez played in 38 games as a freshman, batting .312 (25 for 80) with four doubles and 12 RBIs.
“I did pretty good last season,” Chavez said. “Not as well as I wanted, but I hold myself to a pretty high standard. I had played at a high level before last season, but nothing like this.
“The team camaraderie got me through any tough times I had last season. The guys were always there to pick me up when I was struggling, and they were always really excited when I did something good.”
Chavez looks a year older, a year stronger and a year better, Lozano said. While that all helps, Chavez credits a shift in mentality for helping him shine this season.
“Most of the time, I’m looking for a fastball first pitch. Most batters do that,” he said. “After that, I get kind of defensive. If I fall behind 0-2, I get really defensive.
“I’ll do whatever I can to put the bat on the ball and kind of poke it somewhere. I developed my approach during the off-season and carried it into this season.”
Junior Billy Jenkin describes Chavez’s two-strike approach as the best on Laramie’s roster.
“He always finds a way to put the ball into play,” Jenkin said. “He gets a lot of hits with two strikes.”
Even if his hitting as a freshman wasn’t up to his standards, it will be hard for Chavez to argue with his production on the mound. He posted a 1.93 earned-run average with 53 strikeouts over 54-1/3 innings during his rookie campaign.
Chavez has been even better this season. His 1.55 ERA is third-best in all of Class AA according to the 307 Baseball Podcast. His 101 strikeouts are most among the Rangers, and his 9-2 record is tied for the team lead with senior righty Ryan Chamberlain. Chamberlain holds a slight edge in innings pitched (85-1/3 to 81-1/3).
“(Chavez) and Chamberlain are a pretty good 1-2 punch on the mound,” Lozano said. “We feel pretty good any time those two are out there.”
Chavez has a standard fastball, changeup, curveball repertoire, but he has been working on a slider.
“I play around with all four and see what’s working,” he said. “If I feel like I can throw a pitch in just about any count, I’ll stick with it.”