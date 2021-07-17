Laramie Rangers logo royal
Sophomore left-hander Brandon Chavez gave up just two hits and struck out five batters to help the Laramie Rangers to a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rogue on Friday afternoon at the Gabe Pando Memorial tournament in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Senior catcher Aidan Morris went 2 for 3 with a double and a triple. Senior center fielder Garrett Dodd picked up Laramie’s lone RBI on a groundout in the fifth inning.

Morris scored the Rangers’ only other run on a passed ball in the third.

Laramie (37-17) wraps up pool play at the Pando tourney with two games today. The Rangers face the Casper Oilers at 12:30 p.m., and Rock Canyon of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, at 5:30 p.m.

LARAMIE 2, COLORADO 0

Colorado…… 000  000  0   0  2  2

Laramie…… 001 010  X   2  2  0

Colorado pitching: Pierce, Gartell (6) and Conrad. Laramie pitching: Chavez and Morris.

W: Chavez (9-1). L: Pierce.

2B: Laramie 1 (Morris). 3B: Laramie 1 (Morris).

