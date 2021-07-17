Sophomore left-hander Brandon Chavez gave up just two hits and struck out five batters to help the Laramie Rangers to a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rogue on Friday afternoon at the Gabe Pando Memorial tournament in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Senior catcher Aidan Morris went 2 for 3 with a double and a triple. Senior center fielder Garrett Dodd picked up Laramie’s lone RBI on a groundout in the fifth inning.
Morris scored the Rangers’ only other run on a passed ball in the third.
Laramie (37-17) wraps up pool play at the Pando tourney with two games today. The Rangers face the Casper Oilers at 12:30 p.m., and Rock Canyon of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, at 5:30 p.m.
LARAMIE 2, COLORADO 0
Colorado…… 000 000 0 – 0 2 2
Laramie…… 001 010 X – 2 2 0
Colorado pitching: Pierce, Gartell (6) and Conrad. Laramie pitching: Chavez and Morris.
W: Chavez (9-1). L: Pierce.
2B: Laramie 1 (Morris). 3B: Laramie 1 (Morris).