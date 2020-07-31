The American Legion Post 14 baseball team saved one of its longest road trips to complete the regular season.
The Rangers traveled to Gillette Thursday for a final Class AA doubleheader against the top team in the East Conference.
A late Laramie rally fell short in the first game with a 3-2 loss to the Riders. The second game of the twin bill was not completed in time for the Boomerang’s press time.
Gillette scored two early runs in the bottom of the first inning and both teams scored a run in the fourth for a 3-1 lead for the Riders.
Laramie first baseman Calvin Webb recorded a two-out RBI with a single to score third baseman Caleb Eaton — who reached on a single and advance to second with a steal — to get within a run before the final out in the seventh inning.
Laramie (27-23 overall, 2-9 East) had solid outings by pitchers Tyler Oppie and Brandon Chavez.
Oppie pitched the first three innings, giving up six hits, two earned runs with four strikeouts and two walks. Chavez tossed the next three innings and limited Gillette (48-13, 8-3) to one hit and one unearned run with two strikeouts.
Laramie committed just one error, but it proved costly as it was later determined to be the winning run.
Eaton finished 4-for-4 at the plate with a double, and also had an RBI single to score second baseman Riley Hogsett for the Rangers’ run in the fourth inning. Hogsett was 2-for-3 with the bat.
Laramie had nine hits and 11 strikeouts. Gillette tallied seven hits and six strikeouts.
The Class AA state tournament is scheduled for Aug. 5-9 in Rock Springs.