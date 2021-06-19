LARAMIE — A possible letdown from not being able to field enough teams for the annually popular Dooley Oil Classic last weekend at home did not linger.
The Laramie American Legion baseball team responded with three wins this week at Cowboy Field to improve to 24-10 overall and 3-3 in the AA East Conference.
The Rangers first hosted the Casper Oilers from the West Conference Tuesday for a dominating 13-2 win in five innings.
Laramie backed that up with a doubleheader sweep of conference foe Sheridan 7-3 and 5-3 on Thursday.
Casper put two early runs on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning on Tuesday, but it was quickly answered in the bottom of the frame when Laramie plated six runs. The Rangers kept the Oilers scoreless the rest of the way while scoring two runs in the third and five more in the fourth.
Laramie tallied 10 hits with Garrett Dodd and Billy Jenkin knocking triples and Aidan Morris adding a double. Jenkin finished 2-for-2 with three runs and three RBIs. Seven different Rangers recorded at least a hit.
Dodd also got the win on the mound, pitching the first three innings allowing four hits, two earned runs with a strikeout and a walk. Ryan Chamberlain finished the final two innings with just one hit to go with three strikeouts.
The big inning for the Rangers in the first game against Sheridan was four runs in the third to take a 5-1 lead. Both teams scored a run in the fourth and sixth innings as the margin stayed the same for the 7-3 win.
The Troopers outhit Laramie 9-8, but the Rangers made their hits count with six RBIs, compared to three for Sheridan. Laramie’s Diego Medina brought in two runs with a triple and one of Dodd’s two hits was a double.
Chamberlain picked up where he left off on Tuesday by getting the start and the win after the first six innings of work. He allowed eight hits, three earned runs with eight strikeouts and two walks. Ben Ruckman finished the contest in the seventh allowing a hit, but also recorded two strikeouts.
The closest game of the week was the second game of the doubleheader with just a two-run difference. The Rangers jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the second inning and Sheridan cut that in half with a run in the top of the third. But Ruckman, playing in center field, preserved the lead with a running, over-the-shoulder catch at the warning track to record the final out and kept two runners from scoring.
Laramie added a run in the bottom of the frame and Sheridan countered in the fourth to cut the lead to 3-2. The Rangers scored a run in each the fifth and six innings that proved to be the difference after Sheridan tried to rally in the top of the seventh with a run. The game ended on a double play — second baseman Riley Hogsett to shortstop Chamberlain to first baseman Medina.
The Rangers had eight hits; the Troopers had seven. Hogsett was 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs, and Chamberlain was 1-for-1 with a double and two walks and scored all three times.
Brandon Chavez posted the win on the mound going through the first six innings. He kept Sheridan in check allowing six hits and two earned runs with five strikeouts and two walks. Tayton Moore earned the save in the seventh with a hit and one unearned run and a walk before the game-ending double play.