LARAMIE — The Laramie American Legion baseball team doubled its winning streak to eight games after four wins in three days last weekend.
The Rangers, now 29-11 overall and holding steady at 3-3 in the AA East Conference, will host a key league doubleheader, starting at 1 p.m. today against Gillette (37-21, 1-3) at Cowboy Field. The Roughriders first played a doubleheader late Tuesday evening at Cheyenne Post 6.
Laramie started the weekend with a trip to Scottsbluff, Nebraska, for a doubleheader sweep against the WESTCO Zephyrs 4-1 and 10-4.
The Rangers followed with a quick trip to Torrington on Saturday for a 10-2 win, then ended the weekend at home with a come-from-behind 8-7 win against Gering, Nebraska. The second game of Sunday’s scheduled doubleheader was canceled after a steady rain created a soggy field.
Ryan Chamberlain got the start in the first game against the Zephyrs and went the distance for the win. He tossed 93 pitches in seven innings in holding WESTCO to five hits with one earned run to go with eight strikeouts and two walks.
The Rangers backed him up at the plate by knocking around 11 hits, including doubles by Aidan Morris and Billy Jenkin. Neither team scored more than one run in any frame.
In the second game, the Rangers made nine hits count to help score 10 runs. Laramie had a 4-3 lead after the top of the third inning before WESTCO tightened the contest with three runs in the bottom of the third, and later tied the game at 4-4 in the fifth.
That’s where the score stayed until heading into an extra eighth inning when Laramie slammed the door shut with six runs in the top of the frame.
Morris was 2-for-5 with three RBIs, Chamberlain was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Diego Median was 2-for-3, including a double, with an RBI and two runs scored.
Brandon Chavez pitched the first five innings allowing four hits, three earned runs with 10 strikeouts and three walks. Billy Jenkin tossed the next two innings for two hits, two strikeouts and two walks for the win. Tayton Moore saw action in the final inning for a hit, a strikeout and a walk.
Against Torrington on Saturday, the Rangers easily overcame a rare four errors by pounding 15 hits to help tally 10 runs. Laramie methodically built a 6-0 lead with a run in the first, three in the second and two in the third.
Morris and Chamberlain each had four hits with five at bats and Mason Branch knocked the lone extra-base hit — a triple — as he went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run.
Morris also kept the Tigers in check from the mound, notching the win after 4 2/3 innings of work. He allowed four hits, two unearned runs to go with 10 strikeouts and four walks. Jace Moniz handled the next 2 1/3 innings of relief with zeroes across the board except for one strikeout.
The Rangers rallied in the first game of a home doubleheader against Gering before an afternoon rain nixed the second game.
Laramie, down 7-5 heading into the bottom of the seventh, started the inning when Morris and Garrett Dodd worked a pair of walks and both advanced when Chavez legged out a bunt for a single. Morris and Dodd then scored on an error — one of four by Gering — with Chavez advancing to third. He later took off for home for the walk off after a wild pitch with Chamberlain in the batter’s box.
The Rangers had 10 hits, all singles, with Chavez going 2-for-4, Chamberlain 2-for-3 and Jenkin 2-for-3.
Dodd pitched the first three innings for four hits, five runs (three earned) with three strikeouts and two walks. Moore tallied the win when he took care of the next four innings. Moore allowed three hits, two runs (one earned) with four strikeouts and three walks.
After today’s doubleheader against Gillette, the Rangers will keep going by playing at the Post 6 Firecracker Tournament starting Thursday in Cheyenne.