LARAMIE — Confidence throughout the lineup and a fairly familiar foe from the northwest part of the state awaits the Laramie Rangers as they travel today to Sheridan.
The Wyoming American Legion Baseball State AA Tournament begins Monday and will go through Friday on Ernie Rotellini Field at Thorne-Rider Stadium. A barbeque for all the teams and coach’s meetings are featured Sunday.
The Rangers enter as the No. 3 seed after finishing the regular season at 34-21 overall and 10-4 in the AA standings. Although there are no separate divisions in the eight-team AA conference, the top four-seeded teams are from the eastern part of the state: Cheyenne Sixers (59-10, 13-1); Gillette Roughriders (46-22, 11-3); Laramie; and Sheridan (9-5, 40-12).
The other teams with seeds five through eight are: Casper Oilers (26-23-2, 6-8); Jackson Giants (29-36); Rock Springs Stallions (6-49, 2-12); and Evanston Outlaws (13-36, 1-13).
Laramie will begin with Jackson at 1 p.m. Monday in the mostly double-elimination bracket with a few minor tweaks toward the end of the week if needed in terms of pairings.
“One through eight is a really good bracket,” fourth-year Laramie manager Aaron Lozano said. “I think there are some good, young teams out there in Evanston and Gillette, which has played good ball this year. Then there are the teams a little more experienced with Cheyenne and our roster in Laramie. Casper is retooling, but they and Sheridan can hit the ball.
“Jackson is a familiar foe for us when it comes to the state tournament. This will be the third time we’ve opened with them in the last four years. It will be good ball all around, and I’m excited where the state is headed.”
The Rangers are riding with some momentum by going 8-3 in their last 11 games. It’s a run that included an 8-7 win against top-seeded Cheyenne before losing a tough 4-3 walk-off contest the next day to the Sixers last Sunday in the championship game of the Gabe Pando Memorial Wood Bat Tournament in Fort Collins, Colorado. Laramie followed that with a doubleheader sweep on Tuesday against Jackson (17-5 and 16-5) for the home finale at Cowboy Field.
“As long as we can keep our walks down (pitching), be aggressive in the box and keep our errors down, we are pretty unbeatable. I think we’ve proven that last week against Cheyenne and in the two games against Jackson,” Laramie’s Ben Ruckman said.
“We’ve got a really good team this year and have each other’s backs, which has been the biggest thing. This entire team has played together forever, which helps us be a good team. As long as we play with the confidence we have right now, we can be unbeatable. We will see how it goes, but I have faith in my team — I have their backs, and they have mine.”
When the dust settled on the regular season, Ruckman led Laramie with the bats, a team that hit .314 on the season. Ruckman hit .403 with 72 RBI. He had 62 hits going for 34 singles, 11 doubles, eight triples and nine home runs. He hit the first cycle of his life in the first game of Tuesday’s twinbill against Jackson.
Not far behind was Billy Jenkin at .400 and 46 RBI with 56 hits for 38 singles, seven doubles, eight triples and three home runs.
Brandon Chavez was .379 and 37 RBI with 53 hits, 37 singles, nine doubles, three triples and four home runs. Ben Malone was .329 and 37 RBI with 47 hits, 35 singles, seven doubles, four triples and a home run. Diego Medina was .328 and 29 RBI with 43 hits, 38 singles, three doubles and two triples. Garrett Dodd was .331 and 24 RBI with 43 hits, 23 singles, nine doubles, seven triples and four home runs.
The Rangers had 454 hits for 319 singles, 77 doubles, 35 triples and 23 home runs as a team.
Chavez led the pitching corps with a 3.00 ERA on 72 1/3 innings, easily the most innings on the team. He started 14 of 17 games on the mound for 10 wins and four losses.
The second-most innings pitched for the Rangers was Mason Branch, who tossed 55 2/3 for a 5.65 ERA for a 3-3 record. He started 11 of 17 games on the mound.
Jace Moniz tossed 37 2/3 for a 5.76 ERA with a 4-0 record and also notched five saves. Dodd pitched 36 2/3 for a 5.15 ERA at 2-1. Tayton Moore went 34 1/3 for a 5.09 ERA at 5-1. Malone went 25 2/3 with a 4.62 ERA at 1-1.
“Probably for everybody is making sure people stay healthy, and in general coming in with full energy,” Lozano said. “We are doing some fundamental things, but also giving guys the breaks they need. You focus on arm health, tweaking some of the basic fundamentals and going over things we know might happen but haven’t seen in a while.”
Assisting Lozano is Conrad Chavez, who coaches first base and pitching. Brandon Ruckman is offensive and defensive coordinator.
“The big thing for us is focusing on not only the big picture but taking it one game at a time and taking Jackson seriously to start things off,” Lozano said. “I really appreciate all the coaches in the state and all the hard work they put in, especially my staff. I’m really lucky to have the coaches that I have, making for a really good experience for the kids in Wyoming.”