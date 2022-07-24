LARAMIE — Confidence throughout the lineup and a fairly familiar foe from the northwest part of the state awaits the Laramie Rangers as they travel today to Sheridan.

The Wyoming American Legion Baseball State AA Tournament begins Monday and will go through Friday on Ernie Rotellini Field at Thorne-Rider Stadium. A barbeque for all the teams and coach’s meetings are featured Sunday.

David Watson is the WyoSports assistant editor. He can be reached at dwatson@wyosports.net or 307-755-3327. Follow him on Twitter at @dwatsonsports.

