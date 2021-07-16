CHEYENNE – A three-run fourth inning helped Rocky Mountain High of Fort Collins hold off Laramie for a 5-3 victory late Thursday night in Fort Collins, Colorado.
The Gabe Pando Memorial tournament game was delayed because of rain.
Center fielder Garrett Dodd was 3 for 3 with a double for the Rangers (36-17). Third baseman Billy Jenkin went 2 for 3 with a triple, while shortstop Riley Hogsett was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Second baseman Ben Malone’s lone hit was an RBI single.
Senior right-hander Ryan Chamberlain went six innings on the mound, striking out eight and walking just one. He gave up nine hits and four earned runs. Chamberlain also registered a single at the plate.
Laramie faces Colorado Rogue at 2 p.m. today.
ROCKY MTN. 5, LARAMIE 3
Laramie…… 000 101 1 – 3 9 2
Rocky Mountain…… 001 301 X – 5 9 3
Laramie pitching: Chamberlain and Morris. Rocky Mountain pitching: Kaczowski, Lindendeld (7) and Medrano.
W: Kaczowski. L: Chamberlain (9-2).
2B: Laramie 1 (Dodd). 3B: Laramie 1 (Jenkin).