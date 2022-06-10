LARAMIE — The Laramie Rangers began pool play with a win in their own American Legion Dooley Oil Classic Thursday afternoon at Cowboy Field.
The Rangers (16-8) continued their torrid offense at the plate for a 17-10 six-inning victory against the Jefferson Academy Jaguars from Broomfield, Colorado.
Both teams notched a run in the first inning before the Jaguars notched three runs in the top of the second. The Rangers took the lead for good with five runs in the bottom of the frame for a 5-4 difference, kept Jefferson Academy off the scoreboard in the third and tallied nine more runs in the bottom of the third for a 15-4 lead.
But the Jaguars were not going away easily, and followed with six runs in the fourth. The Rangers got two back in the bottom of the frame for the final difference.
Center fielder Ben Ruckman led the Rangers with the bats as he was 2 for 4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs. Catcher Diego Medina connected for three singles on four at-bats, two runs and an RBI. Also recording doubles were shortstop Riley Hogsett, corner infielder Mason Aragon and third baseman Ben Malone.
Laramie recorded 11 hits compared to the Jaguars’ five. Jefferson Academy also had five errors in the field to the Rangers’ one.
Getting the win on the mound was Garrett Dodd, who worked the first three innings for four hits, four runs (one earned) with five strikeouts and no walks.
Laramie used three relievers; Kolby Buus, Mason Branch and Jace Moniz, who combined to give up one hit in the next three innings. Although Buus didn’t give up a hit, he had four walks and six earned runs, Branch allowed a hit and a walk with a strikeout and Moniz closed out the game with four strikeouts during the last two innings.
The Dooley Oil Classic features six other teams also divided into two pools before match play on Sunday. Other teams in Laramie this weekend are the Douglas Cats; Rock Springs Stallions; Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club from Grand Junction, Colorado; Highland from Ault, Colorado; Greeley GoJo’s from Greeley, Colorado; and Westco Zephyrs from Scottsbluff-Gering, Nebraska.
The Rangers will next play Greeley at 7:30 p.m. today.