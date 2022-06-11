LARAMIE — Spending time in practice focusing on situational small ball paid off for the Laramie Rangers for a close, one-run win Friday during the second day and nightcap of pool play in the Dooley Oil Classic.
The Rangers, behind the arms of Brandon Chavez and Ben Ruckman on the mound, also manufactured a run in the first inning and another in fourth for a 2-1 win against the Greeley GoJo’s.
“Especially going up against a quality ball club,” Laramie manager Aaron Lozano said. “They are playing good baseball right now, but with a couple of tough losses for them in the tournament. It’s kind of how our guys are right now, grinding out wins — whatever kind of game it is, they are here to play it.”
The Rangers improved to 17-8 on the season, while the GoJo’s, playing in just their second game of the summer, dropped to 0-2 after also losing another tight 2-1 game on Thursday against Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club from Grand Junction, Colorado.
Third baseman Billy Jenkin scored what proved to be the winning run in the bottom of the fourth inning after he started by knocking a leadoff single up the middle. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and then to third on a fielder’s choice when second baseman Tayton Moore grounded out to Greeley starting pitcher Riggs Towle. Left fielder Mason Branch then laid down a bunt for the squeeze at home when Greeley catcher Dylan Hubbard couldn’t gather in the ball after a short toss from Towle.
“We’ve been working a lot on firsts and thirds, and Tayton Moore did a great job,” Jenkin said. “When I was on second I was looking at his timing, which helped me move over to third. It was also a clutch performance by Mason Branch getting that bunt down allowing me to score. We work a lot on that situational stuff, and it paid off.”
The Rangers notched their first run in the first inning in a similar fashion. Right fielder Garrett Dodd lead off by working a walk, advanced to second on a passed ball, then to third on a wild pitch and came home on another passed ball.
“It helps when batters are making it tough on the pitchers by going deep in the count,” Dodd said. “When he threw the two passed balls, I was able advance.”
The teams combined for eight singles, five for Laramie and three for Greeley.
Keeping the GoJo’s in check was Laramie starting pitcher Brandon Chavez, who didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning and tallied six strikeouts, including the side in the second inning. He also finished with two hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings.
“I definitely was spotting my fastball more, and trusting my defense,” Chavez said. “I wouldn’t have done as well as I did without the defense.”
Ben Ruckman then moved to the mound from shortstop to close out the game for the next 1 2/3 innings. Although Greeley made it interesting in the seventh with two runners on base with one out, Ruckman finished the game by forcing two infield fly outs.
“Brandon did a great job starting the game, and I came in just really focused on doing the best things for the team and getting the win,” Ruckman said. “I was focusing on throwing strikes. I know I didn’t get many, but it’s a work in progress. I was a good win and I couldn’t have done it without my defense.”
The Rangers complete pool play at 7:30 p.m. today against Gene Taylor’s.