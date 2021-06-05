Laramie’s American Legion baseball team went 3-1 during round-robin play at the Veterans Classic in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The Rangers started (19-9) started Classic with an 11-4 win against Mitchell (Nebraska) on Thursday and a 10-1 win in five innings against 406 Flyers (Billings, Montana) on Friday.
Laramie then split a pair of games Saturday to conclude the round-robin action. The Rangers lost to Fremont (Nebraska) 11-3 in six innings and bounced back to beat Bellevue East (Omaha, Nebraska) 13-5 in five innings.
The Rangers’ placing-game for Sunday was still to be determined as of press time.
Laramie’s Aidan Morris began the Classic with an emphatic statement when he homered during the Rangers’ first at-bat on Thursday against Mitchell.
The Rangers built a 5-3 led after the first three innings and outscored Mitch 6-1 in the last three innings. Ryan Chamberlain added a two-run triple and Billy Jenkin knocked a double. Brandon Chavez, Jenkin and Tayton Moore all pitched with Chavez getting the win.
The offense for Laramie carried over to Friday by exploding for seven first-inning runs in the short game against the 406 Flyers. Garrett Dodd and Chamberlain had a double and triple, respectfully. Chamberlain also got the five-inning win on the mound allowing three hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts and one walk.
The offense cooled for the Rangers early Saturday morning against Fremont. The game was tied 2-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth and Fremont took the lead for good by plating five runs before out-scoring Laramie 4-1 the next two innings.
Fremont had 10 hits and made the most of those with 10 RBIs, compared to Laramie’s eight hits for singles and three RBIs.
Pitching for Laramie against Fremont was Mason Branch, Ben Malone and Alex Mercil with Malone taking the loss.
The next game started when it was still in the morning, and the Rangers rebounded against Bellevue East with three runs in the first and four more in the second for a 7-0 lead. Bellevue cut the lead to four with three runs in the bottom of the third, only to have Laramie answer with a six-run top of the fourth for a 13-3 lead.
Chavez had a double and Dodd and Malone knocked a triple each as Laramie had 10 hits and 11 RBIs. Jenkin, Moore and Ben Ruckman shared the pitching duties with Jenkin notching the win.