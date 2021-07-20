The Laramie Rangers dropped their final game of the Gabe Pando Memorial tournament, falling to the Colorado Roughnecks, 7-5, Sunday in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Laramie (38-19) trailed the Roughnecks 5-2 entering the fourth inning. It pushed two runs across in the top of the fourth to trim the lead to 5-4. Colorado added two more runs in the fourth to take a 7-4 lead.
Diego Medina drew a walk to lead off the seventh and reached third on Brandon Chavez’s double to left field.
Billy Jenkin scored Medina with a sacrifice fly to center to cut the lead to 7-5.
Senior Garrett Dodd was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI.
Laramie plays a Class AA East Conference doubleheader at Sheridan at 5 p.m. tonight.
COLORADO 7, LARAMIE 5
Laramie…… 020 200 1 – 5 8 3
Colorado…… 230 200 X – 7 9 2
Laramie pitching: Malone, Moore (5) and Medina. Colorado pitching: Niccoli and Lynch.
W: Niccoli. L: Malone (1-2).
2B: Laramie 2 (Dodd, Chavez). 3B: Colorado 1 (Lawrence).